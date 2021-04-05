‘Not an election to a milk society’: Kerala CPM MP AM Ariff’s remark on Aritha Babu draws criticism from Congress

CPM MP from Alappuzha, AM Ariff, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition after he mocked a Congress woman candidate alluding to her source of livelihood.

Ariff, while speaking at a women’s convention of the party on Sunday, said, “If a candidate’s liability is the guideline (for candidacy), let them (UDF) say it. This is not an election to a milk society. These are the Assembly polls.”

He was alluding to 26-year-old Aritha Babu, the Congress candidate from Kayamkulam constituency, who supports her family by selling milk to the local cooperative. Babu took on dairy farming duties from her father after he became unwell.

The remark has not gone down well with the Congress party, which demanded his apology for insulting Babu and her profession.

Babu herself reacted to the remarks saying, “I am pained by his remarks. He is a public representative. He has not only mocked me, but the entire working class that the Communist party claims to represent.”

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran said, “This shows the degradation of the Communist party. Only a weak leader can say such a thing.”