Kerala CPM leader in hot water over sexist remarks against Congress candidate Remya Haridas

CPI (M) central committee member and Left Democratic Front convener A Vijayaraghan has landed in trouble for a derogatory remark against United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Congress leader Remya Haridas, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Alathur constituency.

Vijayaraghavan had made the comment while addressing a convention of LDF candidate P V Anwar in Ponnani on Monday.

On Tuesday, Haridas, a Dalit woman, moved a police complaint against Vijayaraghavan, seeking that a case be registered against the CPI (M) leader.

The daughter of a daily wage worker, Haridas said she has reached this stage after fighting against heavy odds. “He (Vijayaraghavan) should remember that I too have a father and a mother. Those who are raising renaissance slogans should not behave with women in this manner. This is not an accidental statement, but a planned one. No other woman should not face such a situation in future. Hence, I have moved a complaint with the police,” she said.

Two days ago, Vijayaraghavan made a similar sexist comment while referring to Haridas at a function in Kozhikode.

As protests against his derogatory statements evoked widespread protests in Kerala, Vijayaraghavan tendered an apology, saying he never intended to hurt any person. “Hurting someone is not my approach. I had no intention to insult Haridas or Kunhalikutty. My statements were misconstrued in a manner to create misunderstanding. I want that more women should come to public sphere,” he said.