CM Vijayan hits back at Amit Shah for Pakistan jibe: ‘Does he have any idea about Wayanad?’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday lashed out at Amit Shah’s comment equating processions in Wayanad to those taking place in Pakistan and said the BJP chief had “no idea” about the hilly district.

Shah had recently equated Wayanad, the second seat from where the Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting, to Pakistan, and said “when a procession is taken out, you cannot make out whether it is India or a Pakistan procession.”

Vijayan, at a campaign rally for the CPI candidate P Suneer at Wayanad, said if Shah had any idea about the history of Wayand in the freedom struggle, he would not have likened it with Pakistan.

“Shah had insulted Wayanad. He said he could not make out whether a meeting at Wayanad looks like something happening in Pakistan.

Does he have any idea about Wayanad? Does he have any idea about the role of Wayanad during the freedom struggle against the Britishers?” Vijayan said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Vijayan said the saffron party may be unaware of the history of the freedom movement.

“As to understand the freedom struggle, they should have participated in it,” he said.

He said it was the tribes of Wayanad who had fought along with Pazhassi Raja against the Britishers.

The Left Democratic Front Thursday took out a massive rally in support of their candidate, Suneer.

“The decision of the LDF is to defeat the Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi,” Vijayan told the huge gathering.

Gandhi had filed his nomination from Wayanad on April 4, the second seat from where he is contesting besides his family pocket borough of Amethi.