Kerala CEO confirms bogus voting in Kasaragod constituency, cases to be filed against 3 women

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena confirmed on Monday that bogus voting took place in a polling booth in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency when the state went to the ballot on April 23.

Meena told reporters that police cases have been recommended against three individuals – Sumaiyya KP, Saleena NP and Padmini – for voting twice in booth number 19 in Pilathara that falls under Kasaragod constituency in north Kerala. While Sumiayya is a former panchayat member, Saleena is a serving member of the local body. The Kerala CEO has also recommended that Saleena step down from her position and face a preliminary inquiry.

Cases against the trio would be filed under sections 171(C), 171(D) and 171(F) of the IPC for exercising undue influence during elections and impersonation, Meena told reporters. He also sought reports from the Kasaragod district collector on allegations of bogus voting there.

He said the district collector must also conduct an inquiry against the polling officials who were present in the booth at the time and investigate whether they were complicit in the episode.

The CEO’s action comes after the Congress complained of bogus voting in favour of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) at several booths across the Kannur and Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituencies in north Kerala. The party released web-cam footage of persons suspected to be engaged in bogus voting.

The CPI(M) dismissed the charges by saying that those accused of engaging in bogus voting were actually casting ‘open votes’ – whereby a person is permitted to cast votes on behalf of another person who may be physically incapable of casting votes.