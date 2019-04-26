Kerala candidates call for removal and recycling of election material

Days after voting for the Lok Sabha elections concluded in Kerala, candidates in the state are calling for removal and recycling of election material to clean up public spaces.

Over the past two months, every corner of Kerala had been plastered with election hoardings, posters, placards, flags and paraphernalia. But now candidates across party lines are issuing instructions to their cadre to undo the damage to neighbourhoods.

BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan wrote on Facebook that he received nearly 1 lakh shawls from his supporters over the course of his campaign.

“Instead of throwing them away, I have respectfully received and collected them. My desire is to convert them into high-value items and make them of use for the public. They are being sorted at the moment. Soon, they will be transformed into bags and pillow covers. Boards that were used during elections will be taken back and converted into grow bags. The aim is to promote use of nature-friendly items and reduce use of plastic,” he posted on Facebook along with pictures of party workers sorting saffron shawls.

In Ernakulam, Congress candidate Hibi Eden was in the streets with party workers to remove hoardings and posters. He wrote on Facebook that party workers have been instructed to remove all election material from all neighbourhoods over the next few days.

CPM candidate and former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev gave the same call and promised that his party paraphernalia would be removed in the next two days. “Let’s clean Ernakulam,” he wrote on Facebook.

Union minister and BJP’s Ernakulam candidate Alphons Kannanthanam urged his party workers to conserve the constituency’s public spaces and take down all campaign posters and signage. He took to the streets to paint over the walls that borne the party’s graffiti and drawings. “Thank you for letting me share our message on your walls and in your neighbourhoods,” he said.