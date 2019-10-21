Kerala bypolls: Exit polls predict UDF victory in Ernakulam, Aroor headed for photo finish

As bye-elections to the five assembly constituencies in Kerala concluded on Monday, exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the UDF in Ernakulam and a photo finish between UDF and LDF in Aroor.

According to the Manorama News-Karvy insights exit poll, LDF will secure 46 per cent of the total vote as opposed to UDF’s 41 per cent of the vote. However, the Mathurubumi-Geowide exit poll has predicted a UDF victory in Konni.

Congress’ P. Mohanraj, Janeeshkumar of the CPI (M), BJP’s K. Surendran, Sivanandan, and Jomon Joseph Srambickal, both Independents, are in the electoral fray from Konni. Read in Malayalam

UDF is expected to retain Majeshwaram’s seat, according to Manorama News-Karvy insights exit poll. As per the exit poll, UDF will secure 36 per cent of the votes, while LDF and NDA will be in a direct contest for the second spot. As per the Mathurubumi-Geowide exit poll, UDF will win Majeshwaram seat by securing 40 per cent of the total vote. It also predicted that BJP will finish second by securing 37 per cent of the vote while LDF will fetch 21 per cent of the vote.

Vattiyoorkavu and Majeshwaram seats remain BJP’s best bets, considering they came second in the previous elections.

While the bypoll to Majeshwaram was held following the death of the sitting MLA of the IUML, a coalition partner of the UDF, in the remaining four constituencies, the polls were necessiated after legislators quit following their successful foray into the Lok Sabha.

In the 140-member Kerala assembly, the ruling LDF has 92 MLAs, UDF 46, BJP one, besides an independent MLA, P C George. One seat is reserved for a nominated member of the Anglo Indian community.