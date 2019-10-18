Vote-appeal on the basis of caste in Kerala bypoll: CPM complains to EC against NSS

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala complained to the Chief Election Commissioner Friday that the Nair Service Society (NSS), a community wielding influence among the upper-caste Nairs, was appealing for votes on the basis of caste in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly bypoll, scheduled on October 21.

Advertising

The development comes a few days after a local NSS leader told reporters that the community had decided to back the Congress-led UDF in the bypoll.

Nairs comprise of a large section of the population in the Assembly segment.

KC Vikraman, secretary of the CPM Vatiyoorkavu Assembly committee, filed the complaint Friday with EC alleging that UDF candidate K Mohan Kumar and fellow workers were making repeated requests to voters to vote for him on the basis of caste.

Advertising

The complaint also stated that NSS office-bearers and women under the leadership of NSS Thiruvananthapuram taluk union president Sangeeth Kumar were approaching houses of Nair community people and appealing them to vote for Mohan Kumar, who also belongs to the community.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, “Caste and religious organisations must not interfere in politics. That will erode the secular fabric”, adding that seeking votes in the name of religion and caste was wrong and violates the electoral code.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena also appeared to back the CPM position at a press conference.

He said, “They (NSS) are doing something which is not their objective. The NSS earlier had the ‘samadooram’ (equidistant) policy. That was fine. Why have they made it ‘samadooram’ (right distance) policy?”

The NSS’ change from its earlier stated position of maintaining equal distance from all political parties is reported to have come in the backdrop of the Sabarimala verdict last year.

The community, which vociferously opposed the entry of women of a certain age at the temple, had publicly engaged in a war of words with the CPM last year alleging that the latter was out to destroy Hindu beliefs.

It was also unhappy with the BJP after the saffron party said there was no move to introduce an ordinance in Parliament when review petitions were still pending against the SC order.

The NSS move to back the UDF in Vattiyoorkavu is expected to tilt the electoral battle there significantly in favour of the coalition as Nairs form a big chunk of the electorate. The seat, post-formation in 2011, has elected K Muraleedharan of the Congress in 2011 and 2016. The seat fell vacant after Muraleedharan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara. All three coalitions – UDF, LDF, and NDA are equally strong in the Assembly segment and a tight triangular fight was in the offing.