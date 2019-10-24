Kerala bypoll results: It is still a UDF-Left fight, BJP nowhere in sight

The results in the bye-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Kerala prove that there are no realignments to the state’s existing political equations. Voters in the constituencies of Aroor, Ernakulam, Konni, Manjeswar and Vattiyoorkavu, that witnessed bye-elections on October 21, gave both the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF enough reasons to cheer, while keeping the BJP out.

Advertising

As per trends of the Election Commission at 2 pm on Thursday, the ruling LDF has managed to wrest two seats – Vattiyoorkavu and Konni – from the UDF by considerable margins. At the same time, it conceded defeat in the coastal constituency of Aroor, that has remained with the party for the past 15 years. The UDF meanwhile retained its sitting seats of Manjeswar and Ernakulam convincingly. The BJP, which had its eyes on three seats, came in second only in Manjeswar, where it had a razor-thin defeat last time. In the remaining four seats, BJP candidates trailed behind in third place.

Follow LIVE UPDATES | Kerala voters stick to LDF, UDF; BJP blanked out

Significant among these electoral outcomes today is the result in the urban constituency of Vattiyoorkavu in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram. The CPM wrested the seat from the Congress in historic fashion through VK Prasanth, the affable 38-year-old Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram who captured wide appeal through his efforts during the floods this year. Prasanth’s mammoth win, by a margin of 14,465 votes over his Congress rival K Mohankumar, is unprecedented. Meanwhile, the BJP which had come second in 2016 Assembly elections, has undergone significant damage to its vote-base.

Advertising

In Konni, a seat held by the Congress for the past 23 years, the CPM scripted a remarkable win with its candidate KU Janeesh Kumar, the state vice-president of the youth wing DYFI, winning by 9953 votes. Not far from the Sabarimala temple, the BJP viewed Konni as a seat with great potential and campaigned vigorously. But its candidate and state general secretary K Surendran was pushed down to third place.

The UDF, particularly the Congress, can take great heart in the fact that it could retain its stronghold of Ernakulam, albeit by a lesser margin, and emerge victorious in the Left pocket-borough of Aroor. Towards the final round of counting, Shanimol Usman, the Congress candidate and one of the party’s well-known female faces, appeared emotional when it became clear that she would win. Eventually, she won by close to 2000 votes.

In Manjeswar, the Indian Muslim League (IUML), a constituent of the UDF, overcame a stiff challenge from the BJP to win the constituency by 7923 votes. In 2016, the BJP had tasted defeat in Manjeshwar by just 89 votes.

This round of bypolls has certainly paid rich dividends for the LDF and the UDF in Kerala and has set the ground for the 2020 local body polls and the 2021 Assembly polls. As for the BJP, while it may relish the electoral victories in other states, Kerala continues to be a tough nut to crack for the saffron party.