Kerala: BJP ally BDJS may field chief Thushar Vellappally from Thrissur or Wayanad

Thushar Vellappally, chief of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of BJP in Kerala, declared Tuesday that he would contest the upcoming parliamentary polls either from Thrissur or Wayanad.

BDJS, which has been allotted five seats as per the seat-sharing agreement, also announced party candidates for three constituencies. The party decided to field TV Babu from Alathur (reserved), Biju Krishnan from Idukki and Thazhava Sahadevan from Mavelikkara (reserved).

Besides the above three, BDJS, which is fighting it’s first Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, has been allotted Thrissur and Wayanad. BJP will contest on 14 seats, while Kerala Congress (PC Thomas) faction has been given one seat.

Speculation had been rife about Thushar’s candidature in the Lok Sabha polls, especially from Thrissur where the BJP expects it’s coalition to put up a strong three-cornered fight to the LDF and the UDF.

The BJP was insistent that it would give up Thrissur to the BDJS only if it puts up Thushar as it’s candidate. However, Thushar was dissuaded from contesting by his father Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, a community presiding over the numerically-strong Ezhava vote bank in the state.

Natesan was adamant that Thushar relinquish his membership of the SNDP if he goes on to make his electoral debut. There was also pressure on Thushar to contest from BJP president Amit Shah.

If Congress president Rahul Gandhi decides to fight from Wayanad, as is wildly speculated, Thushar may be shifted to Wayanad to pose a strong challenge to the Congress. In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BDJS, which fought on 36 seats as part of an alliance with the BJP, failed to win a single seat.