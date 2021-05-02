CPI(M)-led LDF maintains lead over UDF in Kerala, likely to buck trend

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF has maintained a clear lead over the Congress-led UDF after the first three hours of counting of votes in the Kerala assembly elections. Out of 140 assembly seats, the LDF is now leading in 92 seats, the UDF in 46 and the NDA in two.

The trend shows that the LDF is all set to make history by retaining power, the first state government in Kerala in the last 40 years to buck the trend of the state unseating an incumbent government in every five years. In the assembly elections in 2016, the LDF had bagged 91 seats

.

A party-wise trend shows the CPI (M) was leading in 48 seats, the CPI in 15, the Congress in 19 and the IUML in 14. The CPI (M) has gained a clear upper hand in North Kerala’s Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts. In Thrissur, LDF is leading in all 13 constituencies.

The CPI(M) seemed to make gains in Central Kerala, particularly in Kottayam district, where the party is heavily banking upon its new ally Kerala Congress (M), which had been a long-standing ally of the Congress.

However, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani is trailing behind his UDF rival Mani C Kappan in Pala, when KC (M) is leading in many constituencies in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. Kappan has gained a comfortable lead over Jose K Mani in Pala in one of the keenly watched battles in this election.

In 14 districts, Congress-led UDF is leading mainly in constituencies in the districts of Ernakulam, Wayanad and Malappuram. NDA is leading in its sitting seat of Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad constituency, where metro man E Sreedharan is NDA candidate. In BJP’s lone sitting of Nemom, Kummanam Rajasekharan is leading.