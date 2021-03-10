Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: JD(S) announces list of four candidates

The Janata Dal (Secular) has announced a list of four candidates for the April 6 Kerala Assembly elections.

The list was approved by former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda.

Former minister Dr Neela Lohithadassa Nadar will contest from Kovalam Assembly segment, former minister and MLA Mathew T Thomas will be the JDS candidate from Thiruvalla, Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty will contest from Chittur and former minister Jose Thettayil will contest from Ankamali, according to a statement issued by the Deve Gowda.

In a letter to JDS Kerala State unit president Mathew T Thomas, Gowda said he has approved the candidates contesting for the coming elections on the party symbol.

“Kindly permit them to contest in their respective Assembly Constituencies. I will send them the required ‘A’ and ‘B’ Forms to file their nominations well in time,” the former Prime Minister said in a letter.

The JD(S) is a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition, and won three out of five seats it had contested in the 2016 assembly polls.