Kerala Assembly elections: Faithfully yours, BJP tells voters at Sabarimala protest epicentre

IF THE subject of women’s entry in Sabarimala temple was one of the pet themes of BJP’s campaign in Kerala, it was shrillest here in Konni in Pathanamthitta district.

Back in 2018, in the shadow of the Supreme Court’s order to allow women of all ages to enter the temple, Konni witnessed violent protests and arrest of hundreds.

Three years on, in the midst of a triangular fight in Konni, the BJP’s campaign included a party jeep snaking its way through Konni town blaring: “Never forget what they did to our faith.” BJP candidate K Surendran (also party state president) was celebrated as ‘Vishwasa samrakshana nayakan (The hero of protection of faith)’.

On April 2, addressing a rally at Konni, PM Narendra Modi chanted a popular salutation to Sabarimala deity Lord Ayyappa, and accused the LDF of trying to “destabilise” sacred sites.

Since the protests, while the Congress led in the 2019 LS polls from Konni, the CPM candidate won the bypoll the same year. Surendran increased BJP’s vote share but ended up third.

This time, he is up against sitting CPM MLA K U Jenish Kumar and the Congress’s Robin Peter.

After the debilitating LS polls setback, attributed to its stand backing the SC’s Sabarimala order, the CPM-led LDF is seen to have recovered much of its political space through welfare interventions like the care at centres during Covid-19, distribution of food kits during lockdown and investments in roads and hospitals through KIIFB. This was reflected in the recent panchayat elections in which the LDF captured power in nine of the 11 panchayats under the Konni Assembly segment.

“In the last 16 months, people here have seen the initiatives of the LDF government. New roads have been built, primary health centres were upgraded to community health centres…,” CPM candidate Jenish Kumar says.

On Sabarimala, he sticks to the party line, “After the by-election, there have been no developments.”

As for the Congress, winning Konni is a prestige battle because of one man — Adoor Prakash, its five-time MLA and sitting MP from Attingal. Prakash, 65, has won every election here since 1996. In 2019, he vacated Konni to contest the LS elections from Attingal. The Congress paid the price for not giving the ticket to his aide, Robin Peter, for the 2019 by-election in Konni. Prakash had rebelled, and the Congress candidate lost.

This time therefore, Peter’s name was quickly cleared. And the Congress’s campaign hinged on the goodwill Prakash has.

Ponnamma, 73, a resident of Pramadom panchayat of Konni, says, “Earlier, Konni was simply a chantha (market). Adoor Prakash has made Konni what it is today.”

A devotee of Ayyappa, Ponnamma adds, “It’s a question of faith. But what did the LDF do? They got women who have no belief in Ayyappa to enter the temple,” she says.

While she acknowledges the BJP “leading from the front” in protecting customs, Ponnamma says, “But in order to win here, it’s not enough. They need support from more sections.”