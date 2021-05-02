Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of postal ballots begins, first leads soon

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president K Surendran. (Express Photo)

Kerala election results 2021 live updates: Counting of votes has begun in the Kerala Assembly elections. All three political fronts in the state — CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — are confident of a victory.

Exit polls of local and national television networks have predicted unanimously that the LDF will be re-elected with varying degrees of margins. If that happens, it will mean an end to the four-decade-old trend in the state’s politics of the incumbent not being re-elected.

On the other hand, the principal challenger UDF is counting on undercurrents at the grassroot level, supposedly missed by pollsters, along with the impact of the high-powered campaigns of central leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The BJP, which opened its account in the Assembly in 2016, will be hoping to substantially increase it’s seat-share and vote-share.

In the 140-member Assembly, the magic number for a majority is 71. On April 6, the state registered a voter-turnout of 74.57% excluding postal votes.