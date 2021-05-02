Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of postal ballots begins, first leads soon

Kerala election results 2021 live updates: Counting of votes has begun in the Kerala Assembly elections. All three political fronts in the state — CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — are confident of a victory.
Exit polls of local and national television networks have predicted unanimously that the LDF will be re-elected with varying degrees of margins. If that happens, it will mean an end to the four-decade-old trend in the state’s politics of the incumbent not being re-elected.
On the other hand, the principal challenger UDF is counting on undercurrents at the grassroot level, supposedly missed by pollsters, along with the impact of the high-powered campaigns of central leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The BJP, which opened its account in the Assembly in 2016, will be hoping to substantially increase it’s seat-share and vote-share.
In the 140-member Assembly, the magic number for a majority is 71. On April 6, the state registered a voter-turnout of 74.57% excluding postal votes.
It's not wise to go by the trends of the postal ballots to predict the outcome of an election in Kerala, or anywhere else. It's generally believed that the CPM has an upper-hand in postal ballots in the state. So even if the party leads in postal ballots, it could be the other way round when it comes to EVM votes.
The counting of postal ballots has begun across 114 counting centres in the state. The initial leads from those ballots will come in, within a matter of minutes. And the first round of counting in each constituency is expected to conclude by 9:15 am.
If you're new to the political scene of Kerala, here's laying out the basics for you.
It's a 140-seat Assembly and the magic number for a simple majority is 71. The leading contenders for power are the incumbent CPM-led LDF, the principal opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA fighting hard to emerge as a strong third alternative.
Power in Kerala has always shifted between the LDF and the UDF, especially in the last 40 years, where no coalition has been re-elected to power. So that makes this election quite special. If the LDF comes back to power, which all exit polls say it will, it will be effectively breaking a four-decade-old jinx. The BJP, though ruling at the Centre and in a majority of the states in the country, only opened its account in the Assembly in 2016 winning one seat. So, though it's not expected by political pundits to come to power, the number of votes it gets in each constituency can determine who wins there.
In the 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF won 91 seats and the UDF 47 seats. The BJP won 1 seat and Independent leader PC George one seat.
Welcome to the live blog where we will be discussing and dissecting the results of the Kerala Assembly elections as they pour in starting 8 am. Since we're truly in the middle of a raging pandemic, counting of votes is expected to be a bit different. It may take longer for the leads to come and a picture to emerge as Covid-protocols have to be followed at the counting centres. Nevertheless, by 12 noon, we are expected to get the big picture of who's coming to power in the state.