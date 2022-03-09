Kerakat (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kerakat (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kerakat (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dinesh Chaudhary. The Kerakat (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kerakat (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Chaudhary BJP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 5,43,95,980 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 69,62,135 ~ 69 Lacs+ Lalbahadur BSP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 7,84,41,670 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,36,62,886 ~ 1 Crore+ Pappu Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 68,96,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh INC 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,33,27,633 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 80,00,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ Ram Bachan Bharat Swabhiman Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 8,49,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Prakash Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Prasad Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 5,07,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subas IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 2,218 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushma Devi Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 95,19,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Tufani Saroj SP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 6,55,80,474 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 23,54,772 ~ 23 Lacs+

kerakat (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Chaudhary BJP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 4,08,32,249 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 80,50,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ Jitendra Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,82,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sadabrij Mahamukti Dal 0 Literate 47 Rs 1,36,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjai Kumar Saroj SP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 43,39,131 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila Raj BSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 52,83,700 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijai Mahakranti Dal 0 Graduate 62 Rs 39,92,346 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kerakat Sc candidate of from Gulab Chand Uttar Pradesh. Kerakat (sc) Election Result 2012

kerakat (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gulab Chand SP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 37,96,765 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Premghan LJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 30,40,884 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Biraju Ram IND 0 Literate 0 Rs 69,50,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Sanjay Sonakar RLM 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 20,06,915 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 3,64,899 ~ 3 Lacs+ Harishchandra IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 10,70,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heeralal JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 13,68,238 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagar Nath Chawdhari SBSP 1 Post Graduate 51 Rs 19,35,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jiya Lal IJP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 4,45,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajai Ram RUC 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,77,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh INC 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 82,27,599 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 22,76,993 ~ 22 Lacs+ Sahendra IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 1,93,570 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar NCP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 53,300 ~ 53 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Lakshmi BSP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 53,63,798 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

