Kejriwal’s Muslim vote remark: People have right to vote for whichever party, says Sheila

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Muslim vote ‘shifted’ to the Congress at the last minute during the Lok Sabha polls in the capital, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said everyone has the right to vote for whichever party he/she wants to. Responding to Kejriwal’s remark, the former chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying, “Don’t know what is he trying to say. Everyone has a right to vote whichever party he/she wants to vote. People of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model.”

On Friday, Kejriwal had told The Indian Express that the Muslim vote “shifted” to the Congress at the last minute during the Lok Sabha polls in the capital.

When asked how many seats he would get in the capital, where seven constituencies voted on May 12, Kejriwal said, “Let us see what happens. Actually, chunaav ke 48 ghante pehle tak saaton seat lag raha tha Aam Aadmi Party ko aayengi. Last moment pe complete Muslim vote got shifted to Congress. Last night, the night before election. We are trying to figure out ki hua kya hai. Poora ka poora Muslim vote jo hai woh Congress ko shift ho gaya. They are 12-13 per cent. (Until 48 hours before polling, it seemed like all seven seats will come to AAP. But at the last moment, the complete Muslim vote got shifted to Congress. We are trying to figure out what happened).”

He was campaigning in Punjab’s Rajpura. AAP is contesting all 13 seats in the state, which votes on May 19.

With Assembly election in Delhi scheduled for early next year, Kejriwal expressed optimism about his party’s prospects. “Delhi mein kaam bolta hai (Work speaks in Delhi). People will vote for us on the basis of work we have done,” he said. Asked if the party will field the same faces, he said: “Let us see. We will assess everyone’s performance.”