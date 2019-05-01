Toggle Menu
Complaint against Kejriwal’s wife over two Voter IDs: Court issues summons to UP, Delhi EC https://indianexpress.com/elections/kejriwal-wife-two-voter-ids-delhi-ec-elections-5704879/

Complaint against Kejriwal’s wife over two Voter IDs: Court issues summons to UP, Delhi EC 

The criminal complaint filed by Khurana in Delhi's Tis Hazari court alleges that Sunita Kejriwal possesses two identity cards, one from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency and another from Chandni Chowk.

Complaint against Kejriwal's wife over two Voter IDs: Court issues summons to UP, Delhi EC 
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna has complained to the EC against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita for having two voter IDs. (File)

A Delhi court Wednesday issued summons to the state election commissions of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on a complaint against Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly having two voter identity cards.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shaifali Barnala Tondon took cognisance on the complaint filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna and issued summons to authorised officials of the state Election Commission of both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to bring all relevant records related to Sunita Kejriwal.

The court then posted the matter for hearing on June 3.

The criminal complaint filed by Khurana in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court alleges that Sunita Kejriwal possesses two identity cards, one from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency and another from Chandni Chowk.

Follow more election news here

Advertising

“In complete disregard to the electoral processes and norms and in order to wrongfully give advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in which her husband is the national convener, the accused is deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places,” Khuranna has alleged in his petition.

Khuranna has sought directions to the Delhi Police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950, besides other sections.

Section 17 of the RPA provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation is a criminal offence punishable with a maximum imprisonment of one year.

Section 31 of the act makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Minority consolidation likely in Thiruvananthapuram, but still hopeful of win: BJP's Rajagopal
2 Ex-MP Partap Bajwa ‘missing in action’, nephew blazes campaign trail against Sunny Deol
3 Sunny days for Congress in Gurdaspur? BJP ticket to Sunny Deol unites factions