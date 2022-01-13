Kejriwal urges voters to suggest Punjab CM face, announces phone number

A day after saying his party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab will be revealed in a week, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a phone number on which people can call and name their choice of chief ministerial candidate. Kejriwal also suggested he was open to a third party mediating a pre-poll alliance between the AAP and farmers outfits.

“Often it is seen relatives of politicians are made the CM face in some parties. Bhagwant Mann is very dear to us. He is my younger brother. He is tallest leader of the party (in the state). We had decided in a room that he should be the CM face. But Bhagwant said that the CM face should not be chosen behind closed doors and that people of Punjab should choose who should be the CM face,” Kejriwal said at a presser with Mann and AAP co-in-charge Raghav Chadha.

The Delhi chief minister was launching the AAP’s ‘Janata Chunegi Apna CM’ drive through which people can call 7074870748 and register their chief ministerial choice till January 17 evening. “I am not in this competition,” he replied to a question about himself being a candidate for the top job in Punjab.

Answering a question on the possibility of people choosing a leader other than Mann, Kejriwal said, “I will like it that the public should choose their own candidate. If anybody is from outside (a leader other than Mann), then Bhagwant will bring that leader from his house.”

On whether Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee could mediate for a pre-poll alliance between the AAP and farmers outfits, the AAP chief said,“For us, Punjab is important. For the progress of Punjab, all forces should join hands. If anybody wants to bring them together then we have no issue. All should join hands, whoever wants Punjab’s progress”.

And Mann, after echoing what Kejriwal said, “I am the party’s loyal soldier. I will perform any duty entrusted to me. If someone asks me to paste posters or wave the party symbol at some chowk, I will happily do that. For me, Punjab is important and the CM (Kejriwal) has reposed a lot of trust in me.”

In June 2021, Arvind Kejriwal said in Chandigarh that his party would announce a Sikh as its chief ministerial face for the 2022 elections.

Referring to television channel surveys that predicted close to 60 seats for the AAP, Kejriwal said it was clear now that AAP would form the next government in Punjab. He asked the party workers to make “one final push” so that the party gets at least 80 seats in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha.

Kejriwal dismissed a former Patiala-based AAP worker’s allegations about tickets being sold.“Why should I ask for a lie detector test? I am asking for proof. You are basing your journalism on allegations,” he told a reporter.