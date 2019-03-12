Kejriwal to burn BJP’s 2014 manifesto that ‘promised statehood’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the BJP’s 2014 manifesto on March 13 over Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s statement that full statehood will not find a place in the party’s list of promises for the upcoming general elections. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

The decision was taken in a meeting at Kejriwal’s home Monday evening. According to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the AAP will weave its Lok Sabha campaign entirely on statehood.

Singh also said “there is no possibility of an alliance now,” when asked if a tie-up with the Congress was discussed in the meeting.

“The CM said the AAP will fight the polls on the issue of statehood and that the demand has started resonating with people. On this front, his campaign speeches over the last fortnight have been solely focused on statehood… He has realised that if the issue is properly pitched, people will no longer be concerned about the binary of (PM) Narendra Modi and (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi. He will also burn a copy of the BJP’s 2014 manifesto, where it had promised to grant full statehood to Delhi,” said an AAP leader.

Kejriwal will also address a press conference at the AAP headquarters near ITO Tuesday.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Tiwari had said the demand for full statehood for the capital won’t find a place in the BJP’s manifesto anymore.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said: “Tiwari has questioned the AAP’s demand for statehood and said the issue will not be in the BJP manifesto. This has come as a shock to the people of Delhi as the same BJP had bagged seven seats in 2014 after making promises on statehood. Tiwari’s statement also implies that the promises made over the years, including by Modi and BJP veteran LK Advani, are nothing but lies.”

He added that campaigning in other states like Haryana, Punjab and Goa, where the AAP will contest polls, was also discussed.