Kejriwal has a grouse: SAD, Cong targeting AAP, soft on each other

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday accused the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP of closing ranks to attack his party.

“Together they are abusing me and our CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and conspiring against us,” Kejriwal, who was in Amritsar on Monday, said.

He said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi only attacks him and Bhagwant Mann, but he does not speak anything against Sukhbir Badal and BJP. Hitting out at Channi, who has been targeting Kejriwal during his poll rallies, the Delhi chief minister said, “Channi abuses me from morning till late evening. These days Channi is unable to sleep. When he closes his eyes, I come in his dreams like a ‘bhoot’ (ghost) and then he wakes up.”

“Sukhbir Badal also abuses me and Mann, but does not say anything to his old allies BJP and Congress. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi and Amit Shah were also attacking us in their rallies. Together, they all want to somehow prevent the Aam Aadmi Party from forming a government in Punjab. Actually, these people have gathered not to defeat Aam Aadmi Party but to defeat Punjab. The way these people have been looting Punjab for the last 70 years, they want to loot in the same way in future also. They are afraid that if the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, then their loot business will stop forever,” said Kejriwal.

Replying to charges that the number of liquor vends has increased in Delhi, Kejriwal said earlier there were 850 liquor vends and now the number is 550-600.

“But BJP is a machine of spreading lies,” he said on BJP leaders alleging that the number of vends had increased in Delhi. “In Delhi, liquor sale at authorised vends is legally allowed, but in Gujarat where there is prohibition, liquor is freely flowing in that state. So, who is getting the money of the illegal sale,” he asked.

He added: “I appeal to the people to be aware of the distribution of liquor and money just before the elections.”

On the issue of drugs, drones and explosives being pushed into the state from across the border, Kejriwal said corruption is behind many of these incidents. “Drugs are being pushed in from across the border, drones and tiffin bombs are coming in from the border. Behind many of these incidents, there is corruption somewhere…,” he said. Attacking the Congress-led state government, Kejriwal said the common people felt unsafe during its tenure. The AAP leader, however, said there should be no politics over the security breach incident. “But it is going on from both sides (Congress and BJP),” he said. The AAP never does politics over security matters, Kejriwal said.

(With PTI inputs)