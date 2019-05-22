Kejriwal convinced he’s losing, so he approached poll panel: Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for knocking on the doors of the Election Commission against “EVM tampering”.

Advertising

Tiwari said it was “strange” that AAP leaders and Kejriwal are alleging EVM tampering after exit polls. “I don’t understand why Kejriwal ji is going to the election commission. The exit poll is done by private agencies, not by election commission. But because Kejriwal is convinced he is losing, he is making such accusations,” Tiwari told The Indian Express.

Kejriwal, along with opposition leaders, went to the EC Tuesday demanding verification of VVPAT slips of randomly selected polling stations. Asked about exit poll predictions that the fight could be close in the North East Delhi seat, from where Tiwari is contesting against former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit and AAP leader Dilip Pandey, he said “People have an impression that Dikshit ji, being a political heavyweight, will influence poll results. But I am convinced of my win.” He said the party needs to make corporation services better and a meeting with municipal councillors will be organised to ensure people are happy with services.

“This time, we will win the Assembly polls due to work done in the corporation. We will go to polls with the message that AAP has stalled several services and funds of the corporation, and if our government comes to power in the Assembly too, we will be able to ensure free flow of money to civic bodies,” he said.