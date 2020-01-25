Kejriwal: Amit Shah insulted children studying in Delhi government schools

Arvind Kejriwal said, “Through his statements, Amit Shah has insulted the children studying in those schools, their hard work, the hard work of their parents, the teachers. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Arvind Kejriwal said, “Through his statements, Amit Shah has insulted the children studying in those schools, their hard work, the hard work of their parents, the teachers. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has insulted the children studying in Delhi government schools through his statement that over 75,000 students in Delhi schools failed this year.

“There should be no politics over schools. Shah has been making statements on Delhi’s schools. Schools have improved due to the collective effort of 16 lakh students of Delhi government schools and their parents and 65,000 teachers and the principals. Through his statements, Shah has insulted the children studying in those schools, their hard work, the hard work of their parents, the teachers. Shah, what do you know about education in any case? You live in so much negativity. Our confident kids will share some positive energy. Come with me,” Kejriwal said.

Asking the students how they felt after hearing Shah’s statement, the Delhi CM said, “I want to ask all the 16 lakh kids of Delhi government schools that when you came across Shah’s statement on Delhi’s education, how did you feel?” “I Want to ask parents and teachers, do you think the Home Minister should not have mocked your hard work?” he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kejriwal said: “We are with each and every resident of Delhi. We are with Sangam Vihar, we are with Rajendra Nagar. We want to give a good education, health, basic infrastructure.” The chief minister has not yet visited Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the CAA have been underway for about a month now.

On Friday, holding a rally in the courtyard of a market in Rohini’s Sector 9, Kejriwal said the AAP compelled even Union Home Minister Amit Shah to talk about schools, hospitals, and unauthorised colonies while campaigning for the BJP.

Addressing his first public rally in the run-up to the February 8 polls, Kejriwal appealed to workers of both BJP and Congress to remain with their parties, but cast votes for AAP, “so that the pace of development doesn’t suffer”.

