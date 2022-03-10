After Delhi, Punjab saw ‘inquilab’, soon India will: Kejriwal after thumping victory

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moving towards a historic victory in Punjab, the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday the “revolution” that had begun in Delhi has reached Punjab, and would soon spread to the whole country.

“Pehle Dilli mein inquilab hua, phir Punjab mein inquilab hua, iske baad pure desh mein inquilab hoga (First, there was a revolution in Delhi and then in Punjab. Soon, the whole country will see a revolution),” Kejriwal said at the party office in New Delhi.

“Everybody had gathered against the AAP, they said Kejriwal is a terrorist. The people of the country have said that Kejriwal is not a terrorist, he is the real deshbhakt (patriot),” the Delhi CM added.

One of the major planks for the AAP in the Punjab Assembly election had been the ‘Delhi model’ of healthcare and education. After winning the voters’ mandate, Kejriwal said, “Bhagat Singh had said once that after getting Independence if we don’t change the system, nothing will happen. In the past 75 years, these parties and politicians had retained the system of the British. They didn’t make any schools or hospitals. The AAP has changed the system in the past seven years.”

The Delhi CM said they would work to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar. “All of us need to take an oath that we’ll make a new Bharat where there will be no place for hate, where our sisters and mothers will be safe, where the rich and poor will get a good education.”

Kejriwal also took a dig at the senior leaders who tasted defeat in these elections. “Badi badi kursiyan hil gayi hain Punjab mein. Sukhbir Singh Badal haar gaye, Captain Sir haar gaye, Channi sir haar gaye, Navjyot Singh Siddhu haar gaye (Mighty chairs were shaken in Punjab. Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Captain Sir [Amarinder Singh] lost, Channi lost, Navjyot Singh Siddhu lost),” he said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the results in Goa and Punjab had made it clear that the ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ has gone national. “With the victory in Punjab and the response in Goa, it is clear that the Kejriwal model of governance has gone national. The people of Punjab haven’t voted for AAP, they have given AAP a chance,” Sisodia said.