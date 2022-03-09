Keisamthong (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Keisamthong (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Keisamthong Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by National Peoples Party candidate Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar. The Keisamthong seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Keisamthong ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

keisamthong Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aribam Pramodini Devi INC 0 Graduate 77 Rs 48,149 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Elangbam Samuel Johnson BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 6,18,615 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Langpoklakpam Jayanta Kumar Singh NPP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,08,22,995 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,08,189 ~ 1 Crore+ Maheshwar Thounaojam Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 53,90,305 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 17,20,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Sapam Nishikant Singh IND 1 Graduate 57 Rs 29,31,05,380 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 2,48,08,642 ~ 2 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Keisamthong candidate of from Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Manipur. Keisamthong Election Result 2017

keisamthong Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar National Peoples Party 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 23,09,431 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 3,72,850 ~ 3 Lacs+ Changamayum Ganeshlal AIFB 0 Graduate 52 Rs 56,27,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heisnam Lokeshwar LJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 21,67,800 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laisom Ibomcha INC 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 1,11,50,674 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,22,345 ~ 10 Lacs+ Paonam Khaba Manipur People Party (Democratic) 0 Graduate 33 Rs 7,35,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 12,20,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Potsangbam Dhanakumar North East India Development Party 0 Graduate 61 Rs 1,04,79,731 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,13,992 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajkumar Shivachandra BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 20,45,395 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yumnam Romola Manipur National Democratic Front 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 23,84,350 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

Keisamthong Constituency is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur state. Get all the latest updates and news from Keisamthong Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Keisamthong Assembly is also given here.