Keirao (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Keirao (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Keirao Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei. The Keirao seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Keirao ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

keirao Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei BJP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 1,63,02,858 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 43,24,710 ~ 43 Lacs+ M.I. Khan NCP 4 Graduate 58 Rs 1,02,46,850 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Nasiruddin Khan NPP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 53,56,213 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thongram Tony Meitei INC 1 Graduate 49 Rs 4,79,160 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Toijam Debananda Singh SHS 0 Graduate 59 Rs 1,12,41,889 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yumnam Shanta Meetei JD(U) 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 90,40,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Keirao candidate of from Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei Manipur. Keirao Election Result 2017

keirao Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei BJP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,61,47,359 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 71,55,500 ~ 71 Lacs+ Karam Thamarjit INC 0 Others 43 Rs 8,69,850 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 11,61,245 ~ 11 Lacs+ Md Islamuddin Khan NCP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 26,09,633 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Nasiruddin Khan IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 30,51,715 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Wahidur Rahaman IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 4,84,867 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ningthoujam Itomba Manipur National Democratic Front 0 Graduate 45 Rs 13,86,773 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Takhellambam Samananda Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 4,76,164 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thongram Gopen North East India Development Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 15,57,301 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Keirao candidate of from Karam Tharamjit Singh Manipur. Keirao Election Result 2012

keirao Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Karam Tharamjit Singh MSCP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,45,577 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alauddin Khan INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 15,51,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Islamuddin IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 14,71,983 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ngangbam Robindro JD(S) 0 Graduate 44 Rs 6,78,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ningthoujam Itomba IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 9,02,651 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Takhelambam Nepolean Singh JD(U) 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,52,550 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Th. Gopen AITC 0 Graduate 37 Rs 18,00,352 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thongrm Tony BJP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

Keirao Constituency is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur state. Get all the latest updates and news from Keirao Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Keirao Assembly is also given here.