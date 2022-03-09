Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kedarnath Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Manoj Rawat. The Kedarnath seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

kedarnath Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Badrish SP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 12,03,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devesh Nautiyal IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 60,77,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajpal Singh Rawat UKD 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 1,04,69,174 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 73,531 ~ 73 Thou+ Kuldeep Singh IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh Rawat IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 3,25,80,327 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Tinsola Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 41,18,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Rawat INC 2 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,45,75,093 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajaram CPI(M) 0 Graduate 59 Rs 48,18,584 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 1,02,855 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rekha Devi IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 58,20,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shaila Rani Rawat BJP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,08,43,470 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal Chandraval BSP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 79,62,500 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sumant AAP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 92,81,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 23,60,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Suraj Singh IND 0 Others 26 Rs 8,83,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kedarnath candidate of from Manoj Rawat Uttarakhand. Kedarnath Election Result 2017

kedarnath Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manoj Rawat INC 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 83,86,844 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Asha IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 88,86,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Gangadhar CPI(M) 1 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 60,32,191 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gangadhar UKD 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 6,20,027 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh Rawat IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,48,85,352 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kundan Lal BSP 0 12th Pass 71 Rs 2,82,775 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shaila Rani Rawat BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,50,00,475 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,99,285 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shambhu Prasad Bhatt IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 50,95,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh Sainik Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 5,77,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Kedarnath candidate of from Shaila Rani Rawat Uttarakhand. Kedarnath Election Result 2012

kedarnath Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shaila Rani Rawat INC 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 70,25,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Asha BJP 0 Not Given 43 Rs 37,85,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dinesh Chandra IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 5,84,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durgpal UtRM 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,64,65,074 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Gangadhar Nautiyal CPM 1 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 56,26,990 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Laxmi Devi CPI 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 19,92,651 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Vashisth IND 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 15,72,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Prasad Chamola BSP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,21,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,83,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shambhu Prasad LJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Nil / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

