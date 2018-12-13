KCR takes oath as Telangana CM at 1.34 pm

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. KCR, as he is popularly called, was administered the oath of office and secrecy at 1.34 pm, an “auspicious” time according to the chief priest of the Yadadari temple. He has returned for a second term as chief minister after being unanimously elected as leader of the TRS Legislature Party on Wednesday.

He was sworn in by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in a simple ceremony. KCR took oath along with another minister and the rest of his cabinet will be sworn in at a later date.

The TRS was elected back to power on December 11 after winning a thumping majority in the Telangana Assembly. It won 87 seats in the 119-member House, and 47 per cent of the vote share in the state.

The Prajakutami (People’s Alliance), forged by the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI, won 22 seats with a combined vote share of just under 32 per cent. The AIMIM won seven seats, Independents two and the BJP one.

After the results were announced, KCR said he would increase his national outreach by playing an active role in Andhra Pradesh politics and national politics. “Chandrababu Naidu came to Telangana saying he wants to work in the interest of Telugu people. I also want to work for Telugu people. If someone gives you a birthday gift, don’t you give a return gift? As part of my national outreach, I will work in Andhra Pradesh also. Chandrababu Naidu will soon see what impact I will have there,” KCR said.

“I want to reiterate here that we are going to play a crucial role in national politics. I will give a new definition to the national political scenario. The coming together of four parties like Prajakutami is not an alliance. We will work for a non-Congress, non-BJP front at the national level. Telangana has proved it this time to the nation – we are a non-BJP, non-Congress party and people have elected with a resounding majority again,” he added.