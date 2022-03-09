Katra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Katra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Katra Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Veer Vikram Singh. The Katra seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

katra Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar Mishra IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 12,23,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahipal IND 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 8,71,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna Singh INC 7 Graduate 50 Rs 4,68,18,581 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Omdev IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 4,11,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kashyap BSP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 56,31,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Yadav SP 6 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 7,24,09,475 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 23,38,519 ~ 23 Lacs+ Rajveer Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 31,80,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhvindar Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 14,04,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vedram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 92,25,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Vikram Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,67,98,197 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishwa Deepak IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 29,72,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

katra Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Veer Vikram Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 76,37,140 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 21,834 ~ 21 Thou+ Adhivakta Rajeev Kashyap BSP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 81,19,359 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 7,03,990 ~ 7 Lacs+ Chotey Lal Urf Makhan Lal IND 3 12th Pass 41 Rs 58,89,450 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Jan Adhikar Manch 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 97,000 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayveer Singh Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 28,15,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Krishn Pal IND 0 Literate 26 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 3,68,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Yadav SP 6 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 5,50,88,232 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 18,98,752 ~ 18 Lacs+ Sanjeev Kumar Mishra IND 0 Others 26 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneeta Devi Mahan Dal 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 5,11,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Suraj Pal IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Ram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 19,52,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vividh Kumar RLD 0 Graduate 36 Rs 9,70,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

katra Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Yadav SP 6 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 3,27,18,749 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,19,625 ~ 15 Lacs+ Bhanu Pratap Singh PECP 6 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,36,85,296 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,03,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dev Narayan LD 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 22,30,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Bharat MD 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 4,58,73,880 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Jayprakash IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 3,26,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayveer Singh LJP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 6,34,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahipal IND 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 16,07,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithlesh Kumar IEMC 1 Graduate 26 Rs 1,06,163 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moonga Lal IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 9,21,479 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnalal ARVP 0 Not Given 38 Rs 9,33,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 7,10,746 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Kashyap BSP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 37,07,449 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 5,28,279 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajesh Kashyap VAJP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 14,38,712 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Veer Singh IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 8,86,028 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Sudhir Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 1,53,31,778 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,83,994 ~ 30 Lacs+ Surendra Pal RLM 0 Graduate 34 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram JKP 0 Not Given 57 Rs 29,00,658 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Pratap Singh Munna INC 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 2,93,81,175 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 21,80,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Vishal Mishra IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 3,24,600 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zeenat Khan IND 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 11,83,417 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

