Katra Bazar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Katra Bazar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Katra Bazar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bawan Singh. The Katra Bazar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Katra Bazar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

katra bazar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baijnath SP 1 Graduate 65 Rs 4,04,95,834 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 25,15,082 ~ 25 Lacs+ Bawan Singh BJP 1 Graduate 64 Rs 5,67,50,308 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 84,07,078 ~ 84 Lacs+ Bhagauti IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,55,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Dev IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 40,32,100 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 8,27,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 67,284 ~ 67 Thou+ Renu Devi IND 0 Not Given 31 Rs 7,03,900 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Retindra Pal Singh IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 83,31,811 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 46,50,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ Tahir Vano INC 0 Not Given 52 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umakant IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 8,34,715 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pra AAP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 25,08,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 43 Rs 2,42,93,641 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,80,909 ~ 1 Crore+ Vivek IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 4,15,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

katra bazar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bawan Singh BJP 2 Graduate 59 Rs 3,24,88,662 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 11,01,641 ~ 11 Lacs+ Amar Singh IND 3 10th Pass 43 Rs 82,78,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Bachcha Lal IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 2,83,564 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baijnath SP 1 Graduate 59 Rs 2,16,42,569 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,39,543 ~ 17 Lacs+ Harishyam Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 4 Literate 49 Rs 18,90,966 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Masood Alam Khan BSP 2 Graduate 43 Rs 1,17,84,107 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,47,148 ~ 23 Lacs+ Patesar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 26,36,326 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pawan Kumar Hamari Apni Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 66,159 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 57,000 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ritendra Pal IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 54,85,560 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

katra bazar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bavan Singh BJP 2 Graduate 54 Rs 1,20,50,985 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,37,086 ~ 13 Lacs+ Amarnath IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 11,08,164 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayodhya Prasad LJP 1 10th Pass 47 Rs 16,05,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 88,000 ~ 88 Thou+ Baij Nath SP 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,17,87,789 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,11,681 ~ 13 Lacs+ Bhawani Prasad Sharma IND 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 21,75,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deep Narayan INC 1 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,15,97,142 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,63,138 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dinesh Naryan IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 4,36,366 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapildev PECP 1 Post Graduate 27 Rs 3,70,006 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khalid Akhtar Khan NCP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 32,08,500 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Masood Alam BSP 1 Graduate 39 Rs 1,28,42,179 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Om Prakesh Pandey JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 49,57,410 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ram Pher Alias Chunti IND 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 2,53,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 Not Given 34 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Shridhar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 15,64,100 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumen Goswami RLM 0 Graduate 37 Rs 21,35,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

