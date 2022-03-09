Katehari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Katehari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Katehari Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP Expels MLA candidate Lal Ji Verma. The Katehari seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Katehari ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Katehari candidate of from Lal Ji Verma Uttar Pradesh. Katehari Election Result 2017

katehari Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lal Ji Verma BSP Expels MLA 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 7,43,66,220 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 65,15,328 ~ 65 Lacs+ Ajay Pratap Singh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 11 Post Graduate 37 Rs 61,45,968 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Sen RLD 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 31,82,718 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Awdhesh Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,37,55,381 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 73,62,001 ~ 73 Lacs+ Jaishankar Pandey SP 1 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 95,42,549 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 1,85,511 ~ 1 Lacs+ Munir Ahmad CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramanand Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Graduate 33 Rs 29,57,527 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zurgham Mehdi IND 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,10,73,183 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Katehari candidate of from Shankh Lal Uttar Pradesh. Katehari Election Result 2012

katehari Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shankh Lal SP 4 Graduate 56 Rs 4,18,77,911 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 24,57,150 ~ 24 Lacs+ Dasharat RUC 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 14,17,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit INC 0 Graduate 35 Rs 25,22,554 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aniruddh Kumar Tiwari IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aravind IND 3 Graduate 35 Rs 1,55,36,336 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Ram IND 0 10th Pass 76 Rs 90,37,283 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 5,12,581 ~ 5 Lacs+ Harish Kumar QED 0 Graduate 36 Rs 38,20,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 17,71,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Lalji Verma BSP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 3,64,55,435 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 27,09,594 ~ 27 Lacs+ Mahesh Chandra LJP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 25,95,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Menhadi Hasan CPI(ML)(L) 0 Literate 52 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Muneer Ahamad IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 5,85,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajitram Yadav IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 15,17,767 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ambes IND 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 8,10,997 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 25,997 ~ 25 Thou+ Rama Shankar BJP 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 48,20,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

