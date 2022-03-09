Kasta (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kasta (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kasta (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Saurabh Singh. The Kasta (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kasta Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kasta (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gayadatt Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 52,600 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemvati Devi BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 83,81,766 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 21,49,937 ~ 21 Lacs+ Jagdish Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 10,95,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaskaran Raj Janta Rakshak Party 1 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 51,20,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lavkush IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 42,79,787 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhe Shyam INC 1 Graduate 53 Rs 7,61,800 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,66,76,741 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,21,352 ~ 4 Lacs+ Suneel Kumar Lala SP 2 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,06,24,471 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,08,890 ~ 14 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Kasta Sc candidate of from Saurabh Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kasta (sc) Election Result 2017

kasta (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Saurabh Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 98,79,912 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 10,79,063 ~ 10 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar CPI 0 Graduate 44 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar BSP 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 2,74,27,980 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra IND 0 Not Given 43 Rs 12,38,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar Lala SP 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 1,14,46,510 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kasta Sc candidate of from Sunil Kumar Lala Uttar Pradesh. Kasta (sc) Election Result 2012

kasta (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sunil Kumar Lala SP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 48,35,024 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Banshi Dhar Raj INC 0 12th Pass 76 Rs 2,38,85,151 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,20,192 ~ 10 Lacs+ Bansi Lal RSBP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,58,08,409 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bed Prakash IND 0 Not Given 0 Rs 10,65,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bheekham IND 0 Literate 63 Rs 22,87,956 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jailal CPI 0 Post Graduate 75 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Raj BJP 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,42,39,443 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,47,624 ~ 22 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandra PECP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,92,47,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandra IND 0 Not Given 35 Rs 10,95,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 1,41,96,694 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,37,693 ~ 2 Lacs+ Suresh Chandra Puskar RLM 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,42,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Kasta (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kasta (sc) Assembly is also given here..