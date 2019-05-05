Ground zero: Pulwama a poll issue across country, but elections far from it in Pulwama

The election campaign across the country has revolved around Pulwama. Here, at ground zero, people are talking of anything but polls.

The only semblance that Pulwama, part of the Anantnag constituency from where former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting, will vote on May 6 are two buildings — a makeshift office of Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the expansive district office of National Conference, both housed in a high-security zone of Pulwama town.

But beyond the flag-festooned lawns, there is little activity at the NC office. On Wednesday, ex-CM and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah’s rally drew less than a couple of hundred people. The 24-odd polling agents at the PDP’s makeshift office are going through electoral rolls to identify potential voters, but it’s not looking too good for Mufti. In its unprecedented three-phase polling exercise, Anantnag in South Kashmir has so far registered less than 12% voting.

Now Pulwama, a militant hotbed, may see even lower turnout given the anger over the “crackdown” since the February 14 terror attack that left over 40 CRPF men dead. Sources admit dozens of arrests of local youths since the incident, the number allegedly going up to over 400 in the week leading up to voting day. While parties fear the arrests would further dampen turnout, police officials say they are picking up “potential troublemakers who have a history”.

Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag that vote Monday have an estimated 100-plus active militants. Around 120 additional companies of Central armed forces have been deployed for election day, and all its 450 polling stations declared critical.

Defending the arrests, a senior police officer, who refused to be identified, said these were no different than elsewhere in the country. “The poll environment has to be maintained. Everywhere in the country, it is mandatory to execute warrants before elections. You have to also keep a check on miscreants.”

However, calling it “zulm”, a 65-year-old retired government employee says, “The oppression has reached its limit. Sometimes, I feel, it is worse than 1990 (the height of militancy). Since the attack, there is no accountability… Our children are being beaten up without a reason, our houses are being raided, every day some youth is picked up and there is no one to question this.”

PDP Youth President Waheed Parra, who belongs to Naira village in Pulwama, says the arrests are undermining their efforts. “I had a meeting with youth. I was trying to motivate them to vote. We dispersed at 12.30 in the night. A few hours later, I got a call that many of the boys I met have been picked up by police and the Army. In such a situation, how can you inspire somebody to vote?”

As Parra talks, a woman from Parigam village drops in. “My son has been picked up by police,” she says, tears welling up in her eyes. “Please do something for his release.”

NC Pulwama district president Ghulam Mohidin Mir too apprehends polling percentage will be very low. “We are not able to organise rallies. Our election campaign is limited to door-to-door visits.”

While the Pulwama local market is buzzing, with milling customers, street vendors hawking goods and traffic snarls, any talk of elections quickly brings forth that anger.

They know all about it — from the BJP’s Kashmir-specific campaign to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s finally taking the political plunge. But from far.

“We have moved away from the (election) discourse,” says a college student in Sirnoo village. “For many years, we were fooled about bijli, sadak and paani… Not anymore. It is now a contest between their democracy and our sentiments. Their idea of democracy is in direct conflict with our sentiments.”