Kashipur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kashipur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Harbhajan Singh Cheema. The Kashipur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

kashipur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 10,90,412 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljinder Singh SP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,14,20,595 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Deepak Bali AAP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 24,21,49,522 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 22,63,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Gagan Singh Kamboj BSP 1 12th Pass 34 Rs 78,64,522 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 52,90,248 ~ 52 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Dobariyal UKD 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 4,37,93,534 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Chand Singh INC 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 12,06,22,680 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 51,57,922 ~ 51 Lacs+ Shameem Jahan RLD 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 3,05,400 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Trilok Singh Cheema BJP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 44,15,46,441 ~ 44 Crore+ / Rs 9,20,57,899 ~ 9 Crore+

kashipur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harbhajan Singh Cheema BJP 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 5,52,72,423 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 21,65,65,000 ~ 21 Crore+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 6,92,800 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gohar Ali IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 40,62,179 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Jakir Peace Party 0 Illiterate 39 Rs 17,26,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Joshi INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,87,89,238 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 43,68,172 ~ 43 Lacs+ Mohd Asharaf Siddiqui BSP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 3,50,08,473 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 32,34,701 ~ 32 Lacs+ Mohd. Anas RLD 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,95,021 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Kumar Agarwal IND 1 Graduate 58 Rs 2,84,80,260 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar Singh UKD 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 22,39,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shiv Singh Rawat IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 35,40,219 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Chaudhary Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 1 Illiterate 37 Rs 3,72,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

kashipur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aale Nabi IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 16,35,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Aziz Qureshi SP 1 12th Pass 59 Rs 27,92,210 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarjeet Singh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 83,90,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Haseen Khan BSP 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 44,94,478 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 3,27,573 ~ 3 Lacs+ Krishna Gopal IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Joshi INC 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 2,39,55,897 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 34,33,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Mathuri Lal Gautam Ambedkar IJP 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 64,80,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Anas Ansari RLD 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,96,976 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Naeem AITC 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 32,77,317 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Yamin Siddiqui UtRM 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 1,59,50,036 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,32,133 ~ 21 Lacs+ Ram Vilas IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 3,65,637 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahzad Hussaon Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,69,061 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Agrawal SHS 0 Not Given 37 Rs 16,20,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

