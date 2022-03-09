Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kasganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Devendra Singh. The Kasganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kasganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kasganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avdhesh India Janshakti Party 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,78,41,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,52,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Devendra Singh BJP 2 10th Pass 57 Rs 2,43,26,701 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrapal Rashtriya Surya Prakash Party 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 12,00,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Kumar INC 6 10th Pass 40 Rs 34,80,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 73,160 ~ 73 Thou+ Man Pal Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 83 Rs 6,06,35,125 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manpal AAP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,26,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Arif BSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,97,20,716 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 47,15,174 ~ 47 Lacs+ Narendra Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhoo Dayal Rajpoot Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Others 54 Rs 49,42,684 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 36,57,640 ~ 36 Lacs+ Prem Singh IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 11,80,600 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rubi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 49,45,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Kasganj candidate of from Devendra Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kasganj Election Result 2017

kasganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devendra Singh BJP 2 10th Pass 45 Rs 2,51,20,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 37,80,31,808 ~ 37 Crore+ / Rs 12,55,410 ~ 12 Lacs+ Anil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Archana Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 3,82,05,396 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 56,63,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ Hasrat Ullah Sherwani SP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 6,37,29,264 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 13,04,600 ~ 13 Lacs+ Kuldeep Kumar Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 7 Literate 35 Rs 2,02,800 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 7,16,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padam Singh IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 33,15,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Preeti Mishra IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Mahan Dal 1 Graduate 48 Rs 3,12,65,796 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 56,63,000 ~ 56 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kasganj candidate of from Manpal Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kasganj Election Result 2012

kasganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manpal Singh SP 1 Graduate Professional 87 Rs 1,54,96,534 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajlal Bharti CPM 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 23,50,116 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Kumar SHS 3 10th Pass 31 Rs 5,33,346 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Singh JKP 4 10th Pass 52 Rs 1,11,45,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Hashratullah Servani BSP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 2,72,92,892 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,83,051 ~ 23 Lacs+ Khyali Ram IND 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 40,18,106 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Krishna Singh RBP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 11,71,015 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,300 ~ 1 Thou+ Maha Rani ASP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 4,73,600 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahi Dhar Shashtri IND 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 23,47,650 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Mahinder Singh BJP 2 Graduate 50 Rs 58,45,836 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mamta Gupta RLM 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 10,89,331 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Muskan MD 0 Graduate 33 Rs 3,42,97,540 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,60,366 ~ 13 Lacs+ Pankaj RPD 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,36,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Peetam Singh JD(U) 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 45,04,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saeed Mustfa Shervani INC 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 20,16,13,781 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 7,57,885 ~ 7 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

