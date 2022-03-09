Kartarpur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kartarpur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kartarpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Ch. Surinder Singh. The Kartarpur (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

kartarpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Advocate Balwinder Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 43,73,571 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arwinder Singh Rahul Nijjar Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 5,65,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balkar Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 4,02,23,110 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 10,46,147 ~ 10 Lacs+ Chaudhary Surinder Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,93,46,852 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ Jeevan Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 9,32,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ K. K. Sabharwal Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 9,33,145 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 1,76,359 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 88,89,642 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Surinder Mahey BJP 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 93,28,977 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

kartarpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ch. Surinder Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 4,87,12,458 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 35,48,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Balvir Kaur Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwinder Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 5,29,008 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chander Kumar AAP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 31,51,732 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 4,66,587 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gurmukh Singh Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Singh IND 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 26,70,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashmir Singh IND 0 Others 37 Rs 3,22,451 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lubhaya Ram IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 2,42,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjot Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sat Paul SAD 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 4,38,66,857 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,08,95,220 ~ 2 Crore+ Usha Mahi IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 9,07,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kartarpur Sc candidate of from Sarvan Singh Phillaur Punjab. Kartarpur (sc) Election Result 2012

kartarpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sarvan Singh Phillaur SAD 0 Graduate 64 Rs 2,73,49,931 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmukh Singh Khosla DBSP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 2,26,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Mitter IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 3,12,567 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagjit Singh INC 3 10th Pass 77 Rs 3,38,91,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Dev BSP 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,40,842 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 2,82,415 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kewal Krishan Sabharwal IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lubhaya Ram IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 8,10,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nishuka IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sat Paul PnPP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 3,40,04,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 66,60,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ Satish Nahar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 12,500 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yusaf Chand IND 0 Illiterate 46 Rs 4,72,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

