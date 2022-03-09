Karnprayag (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Karnprayag (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Karnprayag Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Surendra Singh. The Karnprayag seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

karnprayag Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surendra Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 2,19,14,408 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,47,677 ~ 5 Lacs+ Anandmani IND 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 10,01,894 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anusuya Prasad Mekhuri INC 0 Doctorate 65 Rs 1,28,84,750 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwant Singh Negi UKD 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 4,82,53,280 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagat Singh Negi IND 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 13,82,833 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indresh Maikhuri CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 11,23,376 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jyoti Kanwasi BSP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Singh Negi IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 3,21,264 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 24,40,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

