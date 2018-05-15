Karnataka sealed, BJP’s Malleswaram office waits for Yeddyurappa

The workers raised party flags and shouted slogans in favour of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) The workers raised party flags and shouted slogans in favour of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Just as the first leads of the Karnataka elections poured in earlier today, Shekhar, in his late 20s, was hard at work in the Gandhinagar locality of Bengaluru laying out sewage pipes. Asked about the election outcome, he said he was confident that Congress, with its pro-welfare schemes, would cruise to a comfortable victory. “I have to work here till 5:30 and so cant look at the phone for results. I will go home and watch the news in the evening,” he promised.

Barely, two kilometres away, Chennabasu, who hails from Raichur district, sat in the shade of a tree outside the JD(S) office lost in his cellphone which was beaming election results. “Annaji (Kumaraswamy) CM banega kyunki dono paksh magic figure touch nahi karega. Unko humare ghar aana padega,” he expressed confidence about his leader Kumaraswamy becoming the kingmaker with both sides falling short of majority. He added that a ‘behind the curtains’ understanding had been struck between JD(s) and the BJP and that Kumaraswamy will occupy the CM’s post with the help of the saffron party.

But as the clock inched towards 11 am, little did Shekhar and Chennabasu know that the BJP would pour water on their hopes. Though initial trends showed a tough contest between the Congress and the BJP with JD(S) emerging as kingmaker, it soon changed as the saffron party raced ahead in less than an hour. As the party gradually inched past the halfway mark, celebrations broke out at the party office in Malleswaram.

Men wearing BJP shawls also circled the party office on the street on their motorcyles. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) Men wearing BJP shawls also circled the party office on the street on their motorcyles. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Around 200 workers and leaders assembled outside the party office in front of a giant TV screen beaming a news channel. As the leads went up one by one there were cheers among the audience. The workers raised party flags and shouted slogans in favour of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa. Giant cutouts of the three leaders were also on display. Men wearing BJP shawls also circled the party office on the street on their motorcyles.

Inside the party office, another section of workers, less interested in celebrations, but more keen on the district-wise numbers crowded around a smaller TV. “Mandya mein two seats mil raha hai humein (we are winning two seats in Mandya),” one worker exclaimed to the other in disbelief. “Siddaramaiah toh Chamundeshwari mein haar raha hai (Siddaramaiah is losing in Chamundeshwari),” said another. Mandya is considered a JD(S) stronghold and any gains for the BJP here always elicits surprise for the party and its workers.

Senior leaders like former CM Sadananda Gowda and Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke to reporters at the party office crediting the leadership and the workers for the victory. “The whole country accepts the good governance and developmental programmes given by Modi,”said Gowda, adding how this will be the 22nd state for the party.

By noon, as it became clear that the party will cross the halfway mark on its own and will form the next government, the workers brought out the drums, the rangoli and the crackers as the celebration intensified. Now, the wait is for CM candidate Yeddyurappa to step out of his Dollar Colony residence and come to the party office.

