PM Modi on Karnataka results: They call BJP a party of Hindi speaking states, language not a barrier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated after BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka. (Express photo/Pravin Khanna) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated after BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka. (Express photo/Pravin Khanna)

Despite his party falling short of the majority mark, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed hope of forming the government in the state. Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Shah said, “This is the 15th election. BJP has already won the last 14 elections. This is the 15th consecutive election where BJP is going to win.”

Shah also said the state has shown trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “clean governance” and rejected the Congress’s “dynastic politics”. He added that his party will form the government at the Centre in 2019. “Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will form the government at Centre in 2019,” he said.

The BJP chief accused the Congress party of using money and muscle power during the Karnataka elections. He also accused them of dividing people on caste lines. “Congress used money and muscle power in Karnataka but it was rejected by people of the state. Congress used politics of caste to divide people and tried to incite Dalits on SC/ST Act in Karnataka,” said Shah.

Following Shah’s address, PM Modi congratulated the workers on the party’s success. He also expressed grief over the loss of lives in Varanasi, after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed this evening. “I am happy about Karnataka’s victory but on the other hand, I am saddened by the loss of lives in Varanasi. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased and assure that the government will do whatever it can to support these families,” he said.

Keeping aside claims that BJP is a party of Hindi-speaking states, Modi said, “They said the BJP is a party of Hindi speaking states. Are Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Northeastern states Hindi-speaking ones? No, BJP represents India and our proud diversity.”

The PM also condemned the violence in West Bengal during panchayat polls on Monday. He said, “People weren’t allowed to file nominations. It isn’t only BJP people who suffered. People from all leading parties, except the one that rules Bengal, suffered. This is serious. It is quite unfortunate that a land as great as West Bengal has to see such sights. It was nothing but a murder of democracy.”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd