Karnataka, Raichur: In seat making slow escape from caste bias, young Dalits back BJP

HAVING formed the Jagrutha Mahila Sanghatne collective in 1999, Dalit women in Karnataka’s impoverished Raichur district began believing they could break out of the chains of caste and gender discrimination only around 2002, when a group of them were attacked by upper caste men. In a move that was unprecedented for the time, the women lodged a police complaint and held multiple protests till the men were arrested.

Advertising

Over the years, a small terracotta jewellery business started by the Dalit collective has helped many families break away from the cycle of poverty in the drought-prone region. “Earlier we lived like permanent servants of the landowner. Now our children are educated and have got jobs. We are independent,” says Chinnamma Muddangudi, 50, a founding member and president of the Sanghatne. Of her three children, one is a policeman, another has done his MA, while third is a nurse.

Click here for more election news

Lately, however, there has been a sharp decline in revenues from the jewellery venture. “We earned around Rs 3 lakh a year from exhibitions, but costs have been rising. Our earnings are down to Rs 1 lakh a year,” says Lakshmi Potnal, a jewellery artisan at the collective.

While she says she cannot put a finger on what has changed, Potnal believes one reason is “the constant change of rules” by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Pointing to demonetisation, she says, “The general thinking here is that we don’t want Modi again because he will cause more ruin.”

Advertising

The battle for Raichur (ST reserved), is primarily between sitting Congress MP B V Naik and the BJP’s Raja Amareshar Nayak. On April 19, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former chief minister Siddaramaiah campaigned for Naik, the Congress-JD(S) candidate. Raichur votes on April 23.

Devaputra, a worker at the Sanghatne, claims there is another factor at play: the BJP’s perceived anti-Dalit character. “No community other than the Dalits understands the significance of plans to change the Constitution. It is the Constitution given by Dr B R Ambedkar that gives Dalits a chance to be equal,” he says.

But if the older generation among the Madiga Dalit community appears to lean in favour of the Congress, like it has traditionally done, they are also concerned their youths support the BJP now — a factor the BJP is banking on, apart from the support of the dominant Lingayat community in the region.

“We conduct youth camps for girls and their social media statements indicate support for the nationalism and patriotism propagated by the BJP,” says Shruthi, an administrator at the Sanghatne.

Devaputra says “the unrealistic messaging on their phones” appeals to these youths, who did schooling, never went to college and are now unemployed.

The desire for government jobs has been fuelled by the UPA government’s decision to grant special development status to Hyderabad Karnataka region, leading to jobs such as gardeners, policemen, guards. “Anybody who is tall and well-built, including girls, now aspires to join police after finishing 10th or 12th or to go to Bengaluru and work as security guards. We have to urge them to pursue further education,” says Devaputra.

At the same time, the Congress is seen to be anti-Dalit to some extent because of the predominance of backward classes and STs in its ranks. This will hurt the party’s plans of consolidating Dalit and backward class votes.

With the Dalits discriminated again even by these intermediate castes, Hanumantri, 55, a member of the collective, says, “Our children ask us why do we have to even believe in a god. This has led to conversions to Christianity.”

Sixteen years after that fateful day, the women’s collective remains the Madigas’ main vehicle out of this discrimination, in a district that lies at the bottom when it comes to human development index in the state. A few weeks ago, the Sanghatne members took around 50 senior citizens who have not been receiving their old age pensions, as they have not been able to link it to their Aadhaar numbers, to the government taluk office.

Chinnamma Muddangudi talks proudly of the 150 toilets she got sanctioned in her village under Swachh Bharat, though these remain mostly unusable due to lack of water.

Advertising

The MNREGA is also a big focus area. “There has been no work in fields for almost two years because of the drought conditions. We have been able to ensure that panchayats allot work and make payments,” says Shruthi Dammur, an administrator of the collective.