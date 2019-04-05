Karnataka: Deve Gowda campaigns for grandson, Congress leaders stay away

Flags of the Janata Dal Secular and Congress adorned the poles of the tent set up near Srirangapatna town bus stand on Thursday as a crowd waited to listen to former prime minister and JDS chief H D Deve Gowda campaign for his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the Mandya candidate for the JDS-Congress ruling coalition in Karnataka.

“The Congress flags are there, but no frontline leader from this region has come for the meeting,” pointed out Nagaraj, a local resident and JDS supporter.

When Deve Gowda finally arrived after a campaign stop in neighbouring K R Pet Assembly segment, there was still no sign of any key Congress leader in the region, including Ramesh Bande Siddegowda, who attended a meeting called by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to convince local Congress leaders to campaign for the JDS. The meeting, called to convince seven Congress rebel leaders to campaign for Deve Gowda’s grandson, did not see a breakthrough.

In Mandya constituency, Nikhil, a film actor, has encountered a surprise challenger in actress Sumalatha, the widow of former Congress MP M H Ambareesh who is contesting as an Independent with the backing of Congress rebels and the BJP.

Apart from the Congress flags in Srirangapatna, the only other sign of the Congress-JDS alliance was the soft-pedalling of the Congress by JDS leaders in their speeches on the podium, amid attacks on Sumalatha and her late husband.

“All the honest leaders from the Congress are with us. It is those who cheated the JDS and joined the Congress who are backing the Independent candidate. Is it a respectable thing to do?’’ asked the JDS local MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, who claims to have proposed the candidature of Nikhil, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son, from Mandya.

“Is there any local leader saying tata (waving to the people) from their campaign vehicle? Ambareesh destroyed the Congress leadership in Mandya. They have no one as a result. What did he (Ambareesh) do, what funds did he allot? Cinema is good to enjoy on the screens but it will not fill your stomach,’’ said Srikantaiah.

At Srirangapatna, located on the banks of the Cauvery, the JDS has been highlighting the contribution of the Deve Gowda family in ensuring adequate share of river water for farmers in Cauvery basin. “It was his (Deve Gowda’s) hunger strike that helped clinch the Cauvery verdict in your favour,” said Srikantaiah.

In his speech, Deve Gowda recalled his association with the Congress over the decades and the Cauvery water struggle. “I have never attacked Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi even once,” he said. “It is a question of our future and the future of our children. Deve Gowda is a Vokkaliga and his grandson is a Vokkaliga,” he said. Mandya region is Vokkaliga-dominated.

Sensing that a large number of women voters may be in favour of Sumalatha, Deve Gowda pointed out to the women in the crowd that he had helped widows of many JDS leaders become legislators. “We have not cheated anyone,’’ he said. He also insisted that fielding his grandson was not family politics but the wish of local JDS leaders who want to see the region develop rapidly.

“It does not matter to the JDS if the Congress does not support us in Mandya, party workers will ensure that Nikhil wins,’’ said JDS worker Nagaraj.

The former PM stated that he and Siddaramaiah would campaign jointly in the southern districts from April 9 to 11. “There are some minor problems at the local level, but they will be sorted out when we campaign together,’’ Siddaramaiah has said.

The poll outcome in Mandya and the adjacent Mysuru constituency is being seen as the real test of the Congress-JDS coalition. While the JDS is dependent on the Congress to some extent to win Mandya, the Congress is heavily dependent on the JDS to win Mysuru, where an associate of Siddaramaiah is the Congress candidate. Like in Mandya, where the mainline Congress leaders were invisible at the campaign of Deve Gowda’s grandson, frontline JDS leaders have been absent in the Mysuru campaign for Congress candidate Vijayshankar.