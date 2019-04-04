Karnataka Lok Sabha elections: Of helicopters, death threats and new voters

Even as the election campaigning heats up in Karnataka and Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah are battling it out for their respective parties, we bring you some sidelights.

The chopper conspiracy

With polling day fast approaching in Karnataka, campaigning has reached its crucial phase across all 28 constituencies. With time running out, ‘star’ campaigners are now dependent on choppers to make their presence felt in a large number of constituencies.

Karnataka Chief Minister and lead campaigner for JD(S) in the state HD Kumaraswamy has smelt a conspiracy behind the unavailability of choppers. He has alleged that “the Centre has misused power to ensure helicopters are not easily available”.

Kumaraswamy further cited the I-T raids that took place recently on individuals close to the coalition government in the state, and this was another conspiracy to weaken him and his party.

Unable to find helicopters at the right time, campaigners are left with no option but to travel by road, making the process tiring and time-consuming.

Karnataka politics hits an all-time low

Controversy has been a constant companion for senior Karnataka BJP leader and Shimoga MLA KS Eshwarappa. His remarks have sparked intense debates, drawing flak from senior leaders of rival camps.

Addressing party workers in Koppal on April 2, Eshwarappa said that the Congress-JD(S) government would fall after the death of Kumaraswamy post-Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the same, Karnataka Water Resources Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has urged BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa to take disciplinary action for the malicious statement made by his senior colleague.

“BJP must clarify the intention behind this remark. Is this the culture of the RSS and the BJP,” he said. Shivakumar said the remark smacked of a conspiracy to eliminate Kumaraswamy.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy was also present when Shivakumar reacted to the controversy but chose not to comment on the same.

Don’t use Congress flag in Sumalatha campaign, says party

As campaigning gets intense at Mandya, where independent candidate Sumalatha faces Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission to stop the former’s supporters from using the iconic ‘hand’ symbol.

Late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh had represented Mandya thrice from 1998 to 2009 as a Congress MP. However, his wife and popular actress Sumalatha was denied a Congress ticket as the Congress-JD(S) pre-poll alliance decided to field a JD(S) candidate from Mandya. Interestingly, BJP has announced support for Sumalatha by not fielding any candidate from Mandya.

According to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, it is not surprising to see BJP flags waved during her campaigns.

“The fact that the Congress party symbol and flags been seen at her campaigns has been brought to the notice of the Election Commission. Congress workers using party flags to support Sumalatha’s campaign can quit the party and work for her. Rebellious activities will not be tolerated and those who do so will face serious consequences,” he said.

Bengaluru sees over 90 lakh voters on electoral rolls

With almost 2.5 lakh voters added to the electoral rolls since January 2019, more than 90 lakh voters from Bengaluru will get a chance to cast votes for the Lok Sabha elections this time.

According to District Electoral Officer N Manjunatha Prasad, as many as 90,83,554 eligible voters have registered in the voter list from the city. While this consists of 47,33,562 men and 43,48,452 women, 1,540 citizens have identified themselves as the other gender.

While more than 72 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in Bangalore North, Banglore South and Bangalore Central constituencies, the remaining voters will pick a Lok Sabha representative for Bangalore Rural and Chikkballapur.