Karnataka Lok Sabha elections: Of flash mobs, Modi chants and audio clips

(Written by Darshan Devaiah BP)

Campaigning is on in full swing in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls and we find candidates reaching out to Bengaluru voters in novel ways including conducting flash mobs at malls. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the state, there is the spectre of dissidence both amongst Congress and JD (S) in seats such as Mandya and Mysuru.

Bengaluru turns to flash mobs to attracts voters:

The latest campaign tool for the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate Krishna Byre Gowda from Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency is conducting flash mobs in malls. On Sunday evening at the busy Orion mall in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, a group of 30 dancers and 25 volunteers performed a dance with placards in hand, which read ‘vote wisely’ and ‘with you, for you.’ It was the Kannada version of the popular Pharrell Williams superhit song, ‘Happy.’

While folk songs and dances are common elements during the election campaigns, for a change 46-year-old Byre Gowda chose a flash mob in his campaign. Byre Gowda speaking after the flash mob event said, “I am happy to connect with young voters. Choose to have a happy future and vote wisely.”

Meanwhile, a youngster in the mall chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ trying to disrupt the flash mob, but volunteers went ahead with their dance.

I was “happy” to connect with young voters at Orion Mall this evening during the flashmob organised by my volunteers, Choose to have a happy future by voting wisely. Make a conscious choice, make the right choice. Choose the right candidate for you#VoteWisely #KBGforBLRNorth pic.twitter.com/BG5fsoNvhx — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) April 7, 2019

Byre Gowda is now the minister of Rural Development, Law and Parliamentary Affairs in Karnataka. He says that Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan constituency and it is important to create awareness about voting since the voter turnout in Bengaluru is normally lower than 60% per cent.

Look at the energy of our youth! I commit to always doing my best to ensure they have the best future and opportunities#VoteWisely#KBGforBLRNorth pic.twitter.com/ysH2uVvgzI — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) April 7, 2019

Rift between Cong-JD (S) continues in Mandya (Sumalatha’s constituency)

The Janata Dal (S) and the Congress have been having an unseemly rift in Mandya parliament constituency with JD (S) alleging that the Congress has not been able to quell the dissidence and make its cadres in the area support the JD (S) candidate; Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

To quell the anger of the Congress workers in Mandya a crucial meeting was held recently between Former CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders from the district but it was not of much help. Senior Congress leaders in the district are apparently reluctant to campaign for the coalition candidate, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, despite Siddaramaiah’s intervention.

Adding to the heat in the constituency, three JD(S) workers were attacked during Sumalatha’s rally in Maddur taluk of Mandya district on Monday. They are hospitalised. Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy is meeting with his party leaders in Mandya to take stock of the situation.

On Sunday, an audio clip containing a conversation between Congress leader and Former MP G Madegowda and Mandya district in-charge minister C S Puttaraju of JD(S) was going viral. As per the clip, Madegowda requests Puttaraju in Kannada that elections are nearing and the people are demanding money. In the telephone conversation, Madegowda is heard requesting Puttaraju to make the financial arrangements soon.

Hours after the audio clip was leaked, Madegowda spoke to the press stating that he had asked for money but clarified that it was not for bribing voters, but for taking care of the electioneering expenses. There ends the issue.

JD (S) cadres chant Modi mantra:

In a strange incident, JD (S) cadres in Mysuru- Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, angry with the Congress cadres for not supporting Nikhil Kumaraswamy in neighbouring Mandya, started chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ during a meeting of JD (S) leaders in the constituency.

They were indicating that instead of supporting the Congress candidate in Mysuru, they might sabotage his chances, as a tit-for-tat for the Congress cadres not supporting Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya. They were also unhappy with the choice of the Congress candidate for Mysuru, C H Vijayashankar.

This caught the JD (s) Ministers GT Devegowda and Sa Ra Mahesh by surprise, and they tried to pacify the workers. Later on, after a series of ‘peace meetings’ senior JD (S) leaders addressed a press conference and have put up a show of unity. But the fissures remain.