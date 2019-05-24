Despite crushing loss, Karnataka cabinet reposes faith in Kumaraswamy’s leadership

In the aftermath of a crushing debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara Friday allayed rumours of a rift within the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance and said that the coalition has reposed the faith in the leadership of Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister.

After an informal cabinet meeting, Parameshwara said the coalition was strong in Karnataka and that both the parties were keen to foil the efforts of the opposition to destablise the government.

Sending the one-year-old Kumaraswamy government in a tizzy over its stability, the BJP dealt a heavy blow to the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance by bagging 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The Kumaraswamy-led government has been bogged down by inner contradictions within the coalition, keeping the state in political turmoil. The coalition government is also living in constant fear of losing the support of its MLAs, against BJP’s alleged bid to topple the government.

The BJP has been claiming that 20 MLAs within the ruling coalition were ready to jump ship post-Lok Sabha poll outcome, which has put the government on the edge and made it struggle to keep its flock intact.

With PTI inputs