Karnataka govt formation HIGHLIGHTS: Kumaraswamy to lay roadmap for next five years in meeting with Sonia, Rahul

In a surprising turn of events, Karnataka’s new chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign on Saturday without facing the floor test in the Assembly. He later handed in his resignation to state Governor Vajubhai Vala. Yeddyurappa’s stepping down paved the way for the JD(S) and Congress to be invited by the Governor to form a government in the state. On Saturday evening, HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form the government. He also said that his oath-taking ceremony will take place on Monday, May 21, but the date was later shifted as it coincided with the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. It has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 23. Kumaraswamy also added that various members of the Opposition, including Mayawati, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, among others have been invited for the ceremony.
Live Blog
With Yeddyurappa stepping down, the JD(S) and Congress have a clear path ahead to form the government. Follow LIVE Updates here:
Yeddyurappa announced his wish to put in his papers after the BJP failed to get the numbers it needed to cross the majority mark in the House. In an emotional address to the Assembly, he said, "If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise." He also criticised Congress and the JD(S) for their "unholy" alliance.
The Congress and BJP, meanwhile, traded barbs in New Delhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the joint leadership of PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. He also slammed the BJP MLAs of showing disrespect by exiting the Karnataka Assembly before the national anthem. He said that his party would try to collect a scattered Opposition so as to defeat the BJP in the general elections next year.
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar launched an attack on the Congress party a few minutes after Rahul Gandhi spoke to the media. Javadekar slammed Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam's remarks towards the Karnataka Governor, saying, "Congress does not respect institutions and this statement is just an evidence of that. Is this how they show respect towards the post of the Governor."
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said the ‘game plan’ and ‘machinations’ of the BJP in Karnataka had been nullified by the MLAs belonging to the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) through their firm and strong unity in the state. He said, “the BJP’s dream of purchasing legislators through money power and authority to beef up its strength on the floor of the House had also been smashed.”
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kochi during which they discussed the political situation in the country in the light of post-poll developments in Karnataka. They discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, particularly in view of the developments in Karnataka, where “secular parties” joined hands to prevent the BJP from assuming power, the sources added.
The BJP believes that it can make a comeback in Karnataka thanks to the “inherent contradictions” in the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state, PTI reported. 'We may have lost the battle, but we will win the war,' is how a party leader put it, referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Claiming that the government had looted the country of Rs 10 lakh crore by raising excise duty on diesel and petrol, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the 'loot' was used to poach MLAs in Karnataka, news agency PTI reported. 'The petrol taxes are ultimately going into a bottomless pit, a bottomless well called BJP to fund their operations to hijack governments, topple democracy and crush democracy,' he alleged.
Shergill also took a dig at the central government over the spiralling prices of petroleum products, saying the benefit that the government extended to the people by not raising the prices during the Karnataka elections, should be extended throughout the year so that people get 'all year-round relief from it'.
The Congress Sunday raised the demand for PM Modi to order a probe into the efforts made by BJP leaders to bribe and induce Congress and JD(S) legislators ahead of the floor test, which was to take place on yesterday. "We hope the prime minister will order an investigation into the naked dance of corruption which his party MLAs were indulging in...
"The prime minister should prove his commitment to fighting corruption by launching an investigation into those MLAs who openly called Congress and JD(S) MLAs and offered bribes with an intention to break the rock solid coalition of the Congress and the JD(S)," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.
Karnataka CM designate H D Kumaraswamy Sunday, expressing his intentions to give the state a stable government, said, "Tomorrow I will be going to Delhi, where I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji. We will decide about cabinet expansion. I will discuss everything with them on how to give a stable government for the next 5 years."
After the trust vote ended with the dramatic resignation of B S Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discussed the fallout of the political drama of the past four days and the road ahead for the JD(S)-Congress coalition.
READ | Congress, JD(S) are like-minded parties, will decide on common programmes, says Siddaramaiah
The Congress hopes to stem the BJP charge across India and build momentum before the crucial Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, by keeping Karnataka, while the JD(S) hopes power will help it rebuild the party in Karnataka and perhaps even become a larger force in the Lok Sabha in 2019.
READ | Karnataka elections 2018: On the ground, some tension; a Cong-JD(S) reality check
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi in conversation with The Indian Express: Once the Governor issued a letter at 9.30 pm and within 30 seconds thereafter B S Yeddyurappa announced that he would take oath at 9.30 the next morning... So the BJP actually helped our cause.
READ | ‘BJP actually helped our cause (with haste)’
"The question that remains is, will the legislators elected on their respective party symbols remain faithful to the party, to the voters who supported them, to the unwritten rules of a democracy, and to the Constitution of India?"
READ | Across the Aisle: Who will save the Constitution?
Rahul said his “message to the Prime Minister is that the Prime Minister is not bigger than India, the Prime Minister not bigger than the people of India… Supreme Court… MPs and MLAs and the Prime Minister needs to stop thinking that he is bigger than every single institution in this country”.
ALSO READ | Opposition will work in coordination to defeat BJP
The Karnataka failure underlines a limitation of the BJP that is easy to overlook in its much-hyped reputation of turning defeat into victories in successive states, including Goa (2017), Manipur (2017) and Meghalaya (2018). That is, that while the BJP finds it easy to woo over small parties, its vaunted political machinery often comes up short when it comes to engineering defections from Opposition ranks.
ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2018: One maths lesson that BJP is yet to perfect
Actor-turned politician Rajinikanth today expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for upholding democracy. He also said that the Karnataka Governor giving the BJP 15 days to prove majority was "a mockery of democracy." "What happened in Karnataka yesterday was a win for democracy. BJP asking for some more time and Governor giving 15 days time was a mockery of democracy. I would like to thank Supreme Court for its order, which upheld the democracy," he said, reported ANI. Read More(Image: Twitter/@ANI)
This was the shortest tenure for Yeddyurappa who was CM for seven days in 2007 when he resigned ahead of a trust vote after the collapse of a BJP-JD(S) alliance to govern Karnataka.
ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2018: BJP loses vote of overconfidence
JD(S) leader Danish Ali said that the alliance between Congress and the JD(S) is here to stay and that ties will be strengthened further during next year's general elections. "The alliance of Congress & JD(S) will be really long. You'll see the alliance grow stronger in the Lok Sabha elections too", Ali told ANI.
The Congress said hopes for an investigation into corruption charges levelled by it as well as the JD(S) against the BJP, alleging that the latter tried to bribe its MLAs to gain majority during BS Yeddyurappa's trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Saturday. "We hope PM orders probe into corruption which their MLAs were indulging in. PM should prove to nation his commitment to fight against corruption and launch probe against those who called Congress and JD(S) MLAs, offered bribe to break the rock-solid coalition, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill told ANI.
(Photo: @ANI/Twitter)
Speaking on Cabinet share with the JD(S) in the soon-to-be-formed Karnataka Assembly, state Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that there ought to be a "give and take" in the new government. He also said that the decision for the same rests with the upper echelons of the party. "High command will take decision. We, being a national party, supported JD(S) - a regional party, to uphold Constitutional principles and democracy. Keeping everything in mind, there ought to be a 'give and take' equation," he told ANI.
In August 2017, when Shivakumar, then the Karnataka energy minister, had taken over the task of protecting 43 Gujarat MLAs ahead of a Rajya Sabha election where BJP president Amit Shah had pitted his might against Congress candidate Ahmed Patel, the Income Tax department had carried out searches on 60 premises linked to him. One of those was Eagleton Golf Resort, where Shivakumar had kept the MLAs, and where he kept MLAs this time too for two days. The 53-year-old was the hero of the hour for the Congress on Saturday, having managed to keep the party’s MLAs together.
READ: D K Shivakumar — Man who saved the day for Congress has eyes on bigger prize
HD Kumaraswamy says he will prove majority in the Karnataka state Assembly "just 24 hours" after taking oath as chief minister. His swearing-in was earlier scheduled for Monday, May 21, but was pushed to Wednesday, May 23, as Monday is former Prime Minister and Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Hours after B S Yeddyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP national president Amit Shah called the alliance apavitra (impious) and said that the legislators associated with the alliance have committed the sin of breaking the public mandate. When asked about accusations of offering money to Congress and JD(S) MLAs in exchange for their support in the floor test, Shah said that had that been true, the result today would have been different. He alleged that the Congress had traded the “entire stable”. While agreeing that horse trading was certainly wrong, Shah said, “Congress ne horse trading, horse trading bolkar khud poore astabal ki trading kar di.”
Read full story here
BJP Chief Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
JDS' HD Kumaraswamy is going to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. He was earlier scheduled to arrive in the national capital today.
(Photo: Reuters)
Read how the Congress pulled off an alliance with the JD(S) and managed to push aside the BJP all in a matter of five days:
A new ally on board, a plane for Singhvi, an app to record phone calls
Karnataka govt formation Highlights: Yeddyurappa resigns; Kumaraswamy stakes claim, to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Hello. Welcome to out LIVE blog. BJP's Yeddyurappa stepped down from the post of CM yesterday ahead of a floor test, paving the way for Congress and JD(S) to form a government. Follow our blog to get the latest updates.