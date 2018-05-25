Karnataka govt formation HIGHLIGHTS: Kumaraswamy to lay roadmap for next five years in meeting with Sonia, Rahul

Yeddyurappa announced his wish to put in his papers after the BJP failed to get the numbers it needed to cross the majority mark in the House. In an emotional address to the Assembly, he said, "If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise." He also criticised Congress and the JD(S) for their "unholy" alliance.

The Congress and BJP, meanwhile, traded barbs in New Delhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the joint leadership of PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. He also slammed the BJP MLAs of showing disrespect by exiting the Karnataka Assembly before the national anthem. He said that his party would try to collect a scattered Opposition so as to defeat the BJP in the general elections next year.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar launched an attack on the Congress party a few minutes after Rahul Gandhi spoke to the media. Javadekar slammed Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam's remarks towards the Karnataka Governor, saying, "Congress does not respect institutions and this statement is just an evidence of that. Is this how they show respect towards the post of the Governor."