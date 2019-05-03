Karnataka: Journalist arrested for ‘forwarding fake letter’ gets bail

The attempt by the cyber crime unit of the Karnataka Police CID to get to the origins of an alleged fake letter from the state’s Home Minister M B Patil to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi about dividing the votes of Lingayats has hit a dead end. This despite the arrest of a journalist for sharing the letter on social media in 2018.

During investigation following his arrest, journalist S A Hemanth Kumar claimed that he obtained the letter on the internet and forwarded it to the editor of a web portal who first published it in May 2018. Kumar denied knowledge of the creator or the origins of the letter. He was granted bail by a special court on Thursday.

The letter was circulated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year as well as Karnataka elections in 2018.

Kumar, who has been associated with the BJP for several years, was arrested by the cyber crime police on April 26 after technical investigations revealed that he shared a copy of the letter on WhatsApp with Mahesh Vikram Hegde, editor of Post Card News in 2018, when the letter was published by Hegde on his website on May 10, 2018, ahead of the May 12 Assembly polls. The article based on the letter was pulled down by the website after the letter was called out as a “fake” by minister Patil.

The police are investigating a complaint filed on April 16, 2019, by Patil about the re-emergence of the letter that same day in Vijay Vani, a paper owned by former BJP MP Vijay Sankeshwar.

In his complaint filed at Adarshnagar police station in Vijayapura district, the minister stated that the letter dated July 10, 2017, written on a forged letterhead of his Bijapur Lingayat Development and Education Society refers to discussions held with Christian and Islamic groups to divide the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka for electoral gains.

The police questioned the editor of Vijay Vani Kannada newspaper, K M Channegowda, who published the letter a few weeks ago, and Post Card News editor Hegde, who published it in 2018. Channegowda claimed that he obtained the letter on the internet. Hegde, who was arrested in 2018 for publishing a fake report about the circumstances of the death of a Jain monk, claimed ignorance about the origin of the letter, CID sources said. Hegde was granted interim bail in the case while Channegowda has sought bail.

On Thursday, when the bail plea of journalist Kumar came up for hearing in a special court, a state prosecutor told the court that police have found evidence to indicate that the journalist sent a copy of the letter for publication in Post Card News in 2018. The prosecutor argued that the journalist had not followed the code of conduct for journalists of verifying the letter’s veracity before forwarding it. The prosecutor also argued that the police need to conduct more investigation in the matter.

Advocate for the journalist and BJP spokesperson Vivek Reddy argued that the case was a “political witch hunt” at the behest of Patil. He argued that Kumar did not have any criminal intent while forwarding the letter.

State BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking his intervention. “The police instead of finding the real culprit of the alleged fake letter written by M B Patil or finding out the authenticity of the letter are going after innocent journalist Hemanth Kumar who has no role in it,” she wrote, referring to Kumar as “our sympathiser”.