H D Kumaraswamy hits out at PM for ridiculing Congress-JDS govt

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing with the emotions of people in the name of religion and terrorism.

During an election rally at Chikkodi, Modi ridiculed the Congress-JDS coalition government and said the Congress wanted a “helpless” government and told the voters to look at the “helpless” Kumaraswamy.

He also mocked the frequent emotional outbursts of Kumaraswamy, saying it was “natak” (drama).

Hitting out at Modi, Kumaraswamy tweeted “PM Modi alleged opposition parties use emotions 4 (sic) votes. But it is Mr.Modi himself who is playing with the emotions of people in the name of religion & terrorism.

Had he been confident of his development work to bring in votes Y (sic) would he resort to propaganda movie&TV channel in his name?”

The chief minister also sought to know whether the prime minister could eliminate black money by demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

“Dear PM you claim to have given a good governance. Was it good that unemplymnt (sic) in India touched to a 45-year high? Was it good that poor, lower middle class people suffered to make both ends meet due to cash crunch during demonetisation?Did it eliminate blackmoney as you promised?” Kumaraswamy said.

He said farmers marched against the union government because their problems could not be addressed.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the labourers had to wait for wages under the rural employment guarantee scheme for months together.

In Karnataka alone, the chief minister said Rs 1,500 crore of funds were pending.