Karnataka govt formation Highlights: Yeddyurappa resigns; Kumaraswamy stakes claim, to take oath as CM on Wednesday

Karnataka Assembly Floor Test Highlights: In a dramatic turn of events, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation after he failed the to secure the magic number –112– required to form the government. In his emotional address to the House, Yeddyurappa said he had many dreams of developing Karnataka. “If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise.” Attacking Congress and JDS over their ‘unholy alliance’, the outgoing CM said, “Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance.”

In the evening, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy met Governor Vajubhai Rahubhai Vala and staked the claim to form the government. The oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to take place on Monday. Monday being Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary, the swearing-in was rescheduled for Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected Congress’ petition challenging the appointment of K G Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker ahead of Karnataka floor test. The bench, however, allowed the floor test to be telecast live. “Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings,” the judges said.

