Karnataka govt formation Highlights: Yeddyurappa resigns; Kumaraswamy stakes claim, to take oath as CM on Wednesday

Karnataka Assembly Floor Test Highlights: In a dramatic turn of events, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation after he failed the to secure the magic number –112– required to form the government. In his emotional address to the House, Yeddyurappa said he had many dreams of developing Karnataka. “If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise.” Attacking Congress and JDS over their ‘unholy alliance’, the outgoing CM said, “Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance.”
In the evening, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy met Governor Vajubhai Rahubhai Vala and staked the claim to form the government. The oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to take place on Monday. Monday being Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary, the swearing-in was rescheduled for Wednesday
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected Congress’ petition challenging the appointment of K G Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker ahead of Karnataka floor test. The bench, however, allowed the floor test to be telecast live. “Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings,” the judges said.
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today hit out at the Congress, calling it 'arrogant' and its leadership 'feudal' for celebrating a 'victory of jugaad' after Yeddyurappa resigned as the Karnataka chief minister without facing the floor test.
Naqvi used a popular couplet of Urdu poet Allama Iqbal and said there are several contests to go before the Congress burst into celebration. 'Advice to 'arrogant' Congress and its 'feudal leadership', who are celebrating 'victory of Jugaad' — 'Sitaron Ke Aage Jahan Aur Bhi Hain, Abhi Waqt Ke Imtehan Aur Bhi Hain' (there is world beyond stars, many test of times yet to be held). #FloorTest,' Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi said on Twitter.
-PTI
Former Union minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath today said that the fall of three-day old Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka was a "tight slap" on the decision of the state's Governor. In a statement, Nath said, "Karnataka's Governor (Vajubhai Vala) was following the directives of Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Shah (BJP president Amit Shah). The fall of Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka is a tight slap on the decision of the Governor. BJP should learn a lesson through this incident."
-PTI
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has termed the collapse of the three-day-old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka a "victory of the people's mandate" and asked the central government to resign on moral grounds.
"Today, the people's mandate has prevailed over money power," Yadav wrote on Twitter in Hindi. "Those who thought they could buy everyone have learnt the lesson that there are still people left who don't consider politics a business," he tweeted. "The central government should also resign on moral grounds," he added.
-PTI
"I will invite Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi ji personally to attend the oath-taking ceremony," says Kumaraswamy. "We will call a session soon to prove our majority," he adds.
"I want to thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Congress leaders and MLAs for their support. I want to thank everyone, people of Karnataka, Mayawati ji for their support, says Kumaraswamy.
"The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday. I will take oath at Kanteerava Stadium. Governor invited me to form the government and asked me to prove the majority in 15 days," says Kumaraswamy.
Governor has invited us to form the government, says JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy after meeting Vajubhai Rahubhai Vala in Bengaluru.
BJP leader Ananth Kumar today said the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) would not last long as it was an "unholy nexus." "BJP alone can give a stable government," Kumar told reporters in New Delhi. "The new government born out of unholy nexus of Congress and JD(S) won't stay for long. Only BJP can give the stable government. The mandate was given to BJP as the people of the state had rejected Congress," he said.
He said people of Karnataka rejected Congress and people of Chamundeshwari constituency rejected Siddaramaiah whereas JDS became a "marginal" party. "It is a shame for the Congress party that despite having 78 seats, they have fallen at the feet of JD(S) just to stop BJJ," he said.
_PTI
JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at 7.30 pm, to stake the claim for forming the government, reports ANI.
JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy has said the Congress-JDS combine was not in a hurry and was awaiting an invitation from Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rahubhai Vala for government formation in the state.
"We are not in a hurry. We are waiting for an invitation from the governor," he told reporters after Yeddyurappa announced his decision to quit as Karnataka chief minister without facing the vote of confidence in the Assembly.
-PTI
"Everyone will be happy about it. PM and BJP president tried to deride democracy. What message did they give by encouraging the corrupt? BJP brought back Janardhan Reddy to the forefront and did politics," ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu as saying after BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka CM.
"In the end, Rahul Gandhi said that all the opposition parties will unite together to defeat the BJP. A democracy gives political parties the right to form an alliance, however, what Rahul Gandhi is doing is negative politics against an individual (Narendra Modi). A coalition will only be strong when they swear their allegiance to a common ideology. An alliance without an ideology has no meaning," says Javadekar.
"Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the BJP is disrespecting the institutions of the nation, including the press. Have they forgotten how the Congress had oppressed the media during Emergency? And how is it that the BJP is disrespecting the Parliament when in actuality it is the Congress which is constantly disrupting the Parliament. And again it was the Congress that had called for an impeachment motion on the Chief Justice of India. The Congress has also disrespected the CAG because it unsurfaced the 2G scam," says Javadekar.
"Congress has no faith in our election commission, they don't trust Parliament. They have made a joke out of our parliament, " says Javadekar. "Rahul Gandhi's allegation that PM Modi is a corrupt person is laughable as it is Congress who has always been involved in corruption," he adds.
"We defeated Congress and emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi's comment that Congress has defeated BJP is laughable. Congress-JD(S) alliance is a surrender deal," says Javadekar.
BS Yeddyurappa has shown how one should respect democracy and resigned. his speech has touched the hearts of people, says BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
"This is a big blow for them(BJP) and I think what they had been planning all along for 2019 has failed, they will now have to rethink and alter their strategies," Mayawati on BS Yeddyurappa's resignation as Karnataka CM.
"We are waiting for invitation from the Governor's House," JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy on being asked when he will take oath as Chief Minister
"What is he saying about PM Modi? This is the PM who has provided a scam less govt. If he puts such an allegation, the people will say he has lost his mind," Ananth Kumar, BJP on Rahul Gandhi's statement, 'PM is corruption.'
My message to PM Modi is that you are not bigger than the country, or its people, says Rahul Gandhi
I am proud that opposition stood together & defeated the BJP and we will continue to do so: Rahul Gandhi after BS Yeddyurappa's resignation as Karnataka CM
One saw how the BJP tried to poach JD(S) MLAs, says Rahul Gandhi, adding that PM Modi is doing everything to subvert nation
Did you notice that after the entire exercise in Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, the BJP legislators & speaker chose to leave the house before the national anthem? It shows they can disrespect any institution when in power, both BJP & RSS have disrespected institutions: Rahul Gandhi
Idea that the Prime Minister is spreading around the country that he's fighting corruption is a big lie, says Rahul Gandhi.
There are limits to your arrogance and how you're trying to run this country. Hope BJP, RSS take lessons from this, Rahul Gandhi
In India power is not everything, money is not everything, corruption is not everything, but will of people is everything, says Rahul Gandhi
You can disrespect any institution in this country simply because you happen to be in power, This is something BJP, RSS do again and again, says Rahul Gandhi