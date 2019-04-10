Karnataka elections sidelights: Of trolling Nikhil Kumaraswamy, actor Darshan and ex-Chief Secy joining BJP campaign

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, will vote in two phases. While 14 seats in South Karnataka will go to polls in the second phase on April 18, the remaining seats in North Karnataka will witness polling in the third phase on April 23. We bring you all the sidelights of the elections from Karnataka.

Advertising

Nikhil Ellidiyappa? (Where are you Nikhil?)

This was way back in 2016, when Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had uttered a sentence “Nikhil ello kanthaella, ellidiyappa?,” (Nikhil, you can’t be seen, where are you?) during the launch of the music album for ‘Jaguar’ movie in Mandya.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy made his acting debut with this Kannada-Telugu bilingual film, which was produced by his father Kumaraswamy. Jaguar was received well by the audience.

Now after Nikhil was given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Mandya, fighting Sumalatha, the video footage of father and son conversation on the stage has gone viral on the social media and many memes have been created on the theme of Nikhil Ellidiyappa.

The netizens are making fun of Nikhil indicating that he is not being seen in the campaign against Sumalatha in the Mandya Lok Sabha polls.

Now more than 20 Kannada filmmakers have approached The Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce (KFCC) to register films titled ‘Nikhil Ellidiyappa’. But the KFCC has rejected the request by producers and asked them to come back after elections.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, S A Chinne Gowda president of the KFCC said, “more than 20 producers have approached to book the name, ‘Nikhil Ellidiyappa’ but we have not given them permission and have told them to wait till the election is over. The Executive Committee of KFCC will decide whether to give the title rights or not after discussions on the content of the movie planned by the producers.”

Sandalwood star Darshan campaigns for BJP candidate in Bengaluru

After campaigning for independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya, sandalwood star Darshan Thoogudeepa has now started campaigning for BJP candidate PC Mohan from Bangalore Central.

Darshan is a popular Kannada film star and has around 60 films to his credit. He is also a successful producer and distributor. Known as a ‘challenging star’ among his fans, he is also campaigning for Sumalatha, the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, in Mandya. Darshan had come under serious criticism from JD(S) leaders, including Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who said that at least now, actors like Darshan are coming and meeting poor farmers which would help get them a feel of rural life and understand farmers’ issues.

There was also a stray incident of stones being thrown at Darshan’s residence in Bengaluru, by ‘unknown persons’ recently. Darshan has not blamed anyone for the incident.

Now, Darshan has begun campaigning for BJP candidate PC Mohan in Bangalore Central parliament constituency. Interestingly, this is the same constituency where actor Prakash Raj is fighting from. Darshan has begun attracting huge crowds and is considered to be a game changer.

(image attached: Darshan in campaign mode Photo courtesy: Twitter – PC Mohan.)

Former Karnataka Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha joins the fray

For the Karnataka Lok Sabha polls, it is not just film stars who are campaigning but retired bureaucrats have joined the fray.

K Ratna Prabha, former Chief Secretary in Karnataka, has joined the BJP at a public rally in Kalaburgi, North Karnataka recently.

An IAS officer of 1981 batch, Prabha was appointed the Chief Secretary in the state during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2017. Rumours of Prabha joining the BJP had started soon after her retirement in June 2018.

Prabha was known to have involved herself in literacy campaigns in the district while serving as the first woman Deputy Commissioner in Raichur district in 1991. She is quite popular in north Karnataka region of the state.

Hailing from a Dalit family in Andhra Pradesh, Prabha has played a vital role as additional secretary, paving the way for the legislation in Karnataka that gives reservations in promotions to SC/ST state government employees. She is all set to campaign for the BJP in Raichur, Kalaburgi and Bengaluru.