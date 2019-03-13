Lok Sabha polls: Congress, JD(S) agree on 20-8 seat sharing formula in Karnataka

The Congress and JD(S) Wednesday finalised seat sharing in Karnataka for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. Of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress will contest in 20 seats and the JD(S) will contest in the remaining 8 seats.

Advertising

The deal between the ruling coalition partners in the state was finalised at a meeting between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali at Kochi in Kerala today.

READ | Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule

Congress has decided to leave the sitting seat of Tumkur to JD(S). The JD(S) share also includes Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Bengaluru North and Vijayapura.

@INCIndia @JanataDal_S seat sharing for Karnataka #LokSabhaPolls2019 is confirmed. 20 for Congress and 8 for JDS. — Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) March 13, 2019

During a recent meeting with the Congress chief at Delhi, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had scaled down his party’s demand and asked the national party to allot at least 10 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats to his party. JD(S) had earlier demanded that it be given 12 seats to contest.

JD(S) has already announced Gowda’s grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna as candidates from the party bastions of Mandya and Hassan, respectively.

Advertising

EXPLAINED | As Deve Gowda plans debut of grandsons, Congress leaders fight for spotlight

While Nikhil is the son of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Prajwal is the son of Gowda’s elder son and PWD Minister H D Revanna.

Karnataka is scheduled to go on polls on April 18 and April 23 under separate phases.