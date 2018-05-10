Karnataka elections: Cash, jewellery seizure up six times from last election, says IT department

The department had seized Rs 4.97 crore of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.41 crore during the “entire” campaign period of the 2013 elections. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu The department had seized Rs 4.97 crore of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.41 crore during the “entire” campaign period of the 2013 elections. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu

The Income Tax Department (ITD) on Thursday revealed that it has seized “six times” more cash and jewellery in poll-bound Karnataka this time as compared to the last elections in 2013. “From the beginning of the code of conduct period on March 27 to till date, the department has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 31.50 crore and unexplained jewellery worth Rs 5.83 crore. This is nearly six times the seizure made by the department in the last state assembly election in 2013,” the department said in a statement.

“The seizures are likely to further go up in the last days of electioneering,” it added. The department had seized Rs 4.97 crore of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.41 crore during the “entire” campaign period of the 2013 elections. In the present Assembly elections, the department said, it has been “able to unearth incriminating evidence of the entire process of misuse of money power right from raising unaccounted funds to the distribution of cash and freebies by the contesting candidates.”

The details of the seizure has been shared with the Election Commission (EC), district election officers and CEO Karnataka for necessary action under the Representation of People Act, it said. The poll campaign, for the 224-seat Assembly to be held on May 12, ended on Thursday. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 15.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App