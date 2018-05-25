Karnataka Poll Results 2018 reactions Highlights: Thank you for making BJP single largest party in state, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

As the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka, several of its leaders extended their greetings and wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday. While claiming that the people had rejected Congress’ divisive politics, leaders and ministers said the results of the Assembly elections was nothing but an endorsement of PM Modi’s development agenda.

From Union minister Nitin Gadkari hailing the party’s performance in the southern state to Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Kumar Modi taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders applauded and celebrated the party’s performance in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked his ministers, workers and supporters in return. “I thank my sisters and brothers of Karnataka for steadfastly supporting the BJP’s development agenda and making BJP the single largest party in the state. I salute the stupendous work of @BJP4Karnataka Karyakartas who toiled round the clock and worked for the party,” he tweeted.

